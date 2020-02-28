Liam Hemsworth Grabs Lunch with Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in Los Angeles

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks had a sunny lunch date with friends on Thursday.

The couple was spotted dining al fresco at The Ivy, the famed Beverly Hills, California restaurant and celebrity-sighting hot spot.

Photographers caught the pair smiling while sitting side-by-side during the meal. Later, the pair and their pals were snapped leaving one-by-one as they left via the location’s walkway.

Hemsworth, 30, was dressed casually in a black T-shirt, dark jeans, and tan sneakers.

Brooks, 21, matched his relaxed style, wearing a white tank that she tucked into a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg light blue jeans. She carried a black purse, added simple gold jewelry, and held her light locks back in a half ponytail with a yellow scrunchie. Both also wore dark shades.

Hemsworth and Brooks were first linked in December when the actor was photographed introducing the model to his parents.

They went public with their romance in January, when they were were seen exchanging a kiss during a beach day in Byron Bay, Australia.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were “getting serious.”

This is the first public relationship Hemsworth has been in since his split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

The former couple wed in December 2018 after meeting 10 years prior, but split months later, with Hemsworth filing for divorce last August.

Just days ago, on Feb. 22, Hemsworth’s marital status was officially classified as single, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE in January.

As there were no “community property assets or liabilities” created during their marriage, the pair agreed to divide their property, the docs said — with Cyrus retaining custody of their animals.

Neither Hemsworth nor Cyrus sought spousal support, it was also stated in the court papers. “Irreconcilable differences” was cited as the reason for their split.

The exes reportedly settled their divorce in December, a source telling PEOPLE at the time that Cyrus was “relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,” adding “She just wants to move on.”

And move on Cyrus has. The 27-year-old has been dating fellow singer and actor Cody Simpson. Like Hemsworth, Simpson is also Australian.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world,” Cyrus wrote in a loving message to the Simpson as he celebrated turning 23 in January. “I love you and our pirate life!”

On Tuesday, Cyrus and Simpson got his and hers haircuts together, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger.