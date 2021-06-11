Liam Hemsworth stepped out with his girlfriend, his brother and his sister-in-law to support children’s mental health

Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at Charity Gala

Liam Hemsworth is making his relationship with Gabriella Brooks Instagram official.

The actor shared a photo of himself, Brooks, his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021, held at Sydney Airport in Australia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Liam, 31, wrote in the caption.

He added, "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."

The group dressed to the nines with the Hemsworth brothers donning suits while Pataky wore a bejeweled white dress, and Brooks, 23, and Barroso, 45, wore black dresses.

liam hemsworth, chris hemsworth Credit: Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

In May, Hemsworth appeared in a photo slideshow shared by Brooks' friend Michele Merkin as she wished the model a happy birthday.

The Hunger Games star photobombed his girlfriend as they were photographed with a group of friends.

Hemsworth and Brooks were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Late last summer, they were photographed enjoying a hike to the Byron Bay Lighthouse, walking barefoot as they headed toward their destination.