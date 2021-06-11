Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at Charity Gala
Liam Hemsworth stepped out with his girlfriend, his brother and his sister-in-law to support children’s mental health
Liam Hemsworth is making his relationship with Gabriella Brooks Instagram official.
The actor shared a photo of himself, Brooks, his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021, held at Sydney Airport in Australia.
"Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Liam, 31, wrote in the caption.
He added, "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."
The group dressed to the nines with the Hemsworth brothers donning suits while Pataky wore a bejeweled white dress, and Brooks, 23, and Barroso, 45, wore black dresses.
In May, Hemsworth appeared in a photo slideshow shared by Brooks' friend Michele Merkin as she wished the model a happy birthday.
The Hunger Games star photobombed his girlfriend as they were photographed with a group of friends.
Hemsworth and Brooks were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.
Since then, the two have been spotted out together frequently, kissing on a beach in their home country, enjoying casual Malibu dates during a trip back to America and spending quiet nights at home playing Scrabble games while staying in amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Late last summer, they were photographed enjoying a hike to the Byron Bay Lighthouse, walking barefoot as they headed toward their destination.
"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source told PEOPLE of the duo in January 2020, adding at the time that they were "getting serious."