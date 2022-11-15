Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Step Out for Premiere of 'Poker Face' in Sydney

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are hitting the red carpet.

The couple attended the Australian premiere of Liam's film Poker Face in Sydney on Tuesday, posing for photos with their arms around one another.

The 32-year-old actor kept his look classic in a black suit over a white dress shirt, while model Brooks, 24, wowed in a shimmery sleeveless gold gown with a high neckline and coordinating jewelry.

Liam and Brooks were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

Since then, the two have been spotted out together frequently, kissing on a beach in their home country, enjoying casual Malibu dates during a trip back to America and spending quiet nights at home playing Scrabble games while staying in amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks. Don Arnold/WireImage

The couple went Instagram official in June 2021, with Liam sharing a photo of himself, Brooks and his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney.

The previous month, Liam appeared in a photo slideshow shared by Brooks' friend Michele Merkin as she wished the model a happy birthday.

The Hunger Games star was shown photobombing his girlfriend as they were snapped with a group of friends.

"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source told PEOPLE of the duo in January 2020, adding at the time that they were "getting serious."

Brooks also posted a shirtless photo of Liam on her Instagram Story for his 32nd birthday in 2022.

The actor was wearing white shorts and slippers in the black-and-white photo, as his dog, Luna, appeared to be doing her business in the grass nearby. Brooks simply captioned it "birthday boy" with a red heart emoji.

Despite moving back to L.A. in December 2021, Liam and Brooks still spend a lot of time in Australia, including for the recent Poker Face premiere.

Back in February, the pair were seen hiking in Byron Bay, in photos published by the Daily Mail.