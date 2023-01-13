Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with a Beach Photo

The model, who has been dating the actor for three years, posted a shot of him having fun in the ocean as a tribute to his special day

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 13, 2023 06:51 PM
Liam Hemsworth Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

To some, it may be just another day...but to Gabriella Brooks, it's Liam Day!

Brooks took to her Instagram stories on Friday to pay tribute to her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on his 33rd birthday.

The actress, 32, celebrated his special day on social media by posting a beachy photo of the Australian actor enjoying a swim in the ocean with a grin on his face.

Liam Hemsworth https://www.instagram.com/gabriella_brooks/
Gabriella Brooks/Instagram

The pair, who have been together for three years, were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source told PEOPLE of the duo in January 2020, adding at the time that they were "getting serious."

The couple went Instagram official in June 2021, with Liam sharing a photo of himself, Brooks and his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney.

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Soak Up the Sun in Australia

Brooks also posted a shirtless photo of Liam on her Instagram Story for his 32nd birthday in 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Despite moving back to L.A. in December 2021, Liam and Brooks still spend a lot of time in Australia, including for the Poker Face premiere.

Related Articles
Amanda Seyfried Missed Golden Globes to Work on Thelma & Louise Musical with Evan Rachel Wood: Report
Amanda Seyfried Missed Golden Globes to Work on 'Thelma & Louise' Musical with Evan Rachel Wood: Report
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse Biopic: See 'Industry' Actress Marisa Abela Channel the Late Singer in First Photo
Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Honors Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Will Miss Your Warmth'
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage)
Nicolas Cage 'Heartbroken' as He Mourns Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: 'This Is Devastating News'
Ezra Miller court
Ezra Miller Appears in Court, Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor and Begins 1-Year Probation
Gerard Butler Burned His Face with Phosphoric Acid While Filming Plane
Gerard Butler Says He Was 'Burning Alive' After Accidentally Rubbing Acid on His Face While Filming
Steve Guttenberg rollout
Steve Guttenberg Is Open to Third 'Three Men and a Baby': 'I Still Believe There's Another Movie'
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson Says She Has Not Watched Stolen Sex Tape 'to This Day': 'It Was Very Hurtful'
Vivica A. Fox visits SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in New York City.
Vivica A. Fox Is 'Honored' to Host First Screening of 'Skilled' Documentary at Sundance: See the Trailer
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
'M3GAN' Writer Says Studio Made Film Less Gory After Trailer Went Viral and 'Teenagers Got Involved'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Steven Van Zandt, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York for a SiriusXM Town Hall in support of Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s album '18' on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Johnny Depp Once Recalled Moving in with Jeff Beck, Touring Together: 'I Can Actually Be Me' with Him
Austin Butler Refers to Ex Vanessa Hudgens as ‘Friend’ While Recalling How She Encouraged Him to Do Elvis
Austin Butler Refers to Ex Vanessa Hudgens as 'Friend' When Retelling Story About 'Elvis' Role
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer Show Iconic Judy Blume Book Brought to Life
Eddie Murphy Explains Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
Julia Roberts Learns She Isn’t Actually a ‘Roberts’ After DNA Reveals Secret Family Affair
Julia Roberts Learns She Isn't Actually a 'Roberts' After DNA Test: 'My Mind is Blown' 