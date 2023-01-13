Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with a Beach Photo

To some, it may be just another day...but to Gabriella Brooks, it's Liam Day!

Brooks took to her Instagram stories on Friday to pay tribute to her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on his 33rd birthday.

The actress, 32, celebrated his special day on social media by posting a beachy photo of the Australian actor enjoying a swim in the ocean with a grin on his face.

Gabriella Brooks/Instagram

The pair, who have been together for three years, were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source told PEOPLE of the duo in January 2020, adding at the time that they were "getting serious."

The couple went Instagram official in June 2021, with Liam sharing a photo of himself, Brooks and his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney.

Brooks also posted a shirtless photo of Liam on her Instagram Story for his 32nd birthday in 2022.

Despite moving back to L.A. in December 2021, Liam and Brooks still spend a lot of time in Australia, including for the Poker Face premiere.