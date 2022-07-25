Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were first linked after dining together in Australia in December 2019

Liam Hemsworth is keeping his relationship with Gabriella Brooks extremely private.

While the two rarely post on social media, they have appeared in other people's Instagram photos, mostly from Hemsworth's family. They made their official public debut together at a fundraising event in June 2021.

Previously, Hemsworth was married to Miley Cyrus, but the two split after less than a year of marriage and 10 years of on-and-off dating.

Hemsworth was briefly linked to Australian actress Maddison Brown in October 2019 shortly after his split from Cyrus. That December, however, he was photographed with Brooks for the first time, and the pair have been together ever since.

From meeting the parents to traveling the world together, here's everything to know about Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' relationship.

December 13, 2019: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are first spotted together

Although it's unclear how Hemsworth and Brooks met, they were photographed together for the first time in December 2019, in Byron Bay, Australia. Hemsworth introduced Brooks to parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth at lunch, where Brooks was spotted greeting the two with a hug. A rep for Hemsworth didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

December 24, 2019: Liam Hemsworth settles divorce with Miley Cyrus

Hemsworth and Cyrus officially settled the details of their divorce on Dec. 24, 2019. The actor initially filed for divorce in August 2018, but their divorce was not finalized until February 2020.

January 2020: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks get "serious"

A source told PEOPLE in January 2020 that Brooks and Hemsworth were getting "serious."

"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," the insider told PEOPLE. "Liam has been in a great mood." They added that the two enjoy exercising, surfing, and relaxing at the beach together.

The source also confirmed that Brooks had met the rest of the Hemsworth clan.

January 17, 2020: Liam Hemsworth kisses Gabriella Brooks on the beach

The couple were spotted in Byron Bay, Australia, on Jan. 17, 2020, kissing on the beach. Hemsworth wore floral swim trunks and Brooks wore an orange-and-red striped swimsuit. In one picture, Hemsworth leaned over her towel to share a kiss.

January 25, 2020: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks dine out in Malibu

Just one week later, Hemsworth and Brooks were seen hanging out in Malibu, California. They had a casual lunch date at a local restaurant; Brooks dressed in a blue-and-white striped sweater and jeans and Hemsworth wore a white T-shirt and cap.

February 27, 2020: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks eat lunch with friends in Beverly Hills

Hemsworth and Brooks shared another lunch date on Feb. 27, 2020. The couple dined on the patio at The Ivy in Beverly Hills, California, an iconic celebrity hangout. The two sat together across from friends, and they were photographed smiling and gazing at each other. Later, they left the restaurant separately.

May 2020: Liam Hemsworth reveals he's been quarantining in Australia with Gabriella Brooks

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hemsworth revealed he had been quarantining with Brooks during the pandemic in his native Phillip Island, Australia. "It's just a very mellow area where I grew up," he told PEOPLE. "It's quiet and it's a beautiful spot. I'm able to see the ocean from my house."

The actor also opened up about how much he loves surfing. "You're still allowed to surf here. I paddled out the other day and it was just a really beautiful day and the surf was good and I was on my own," he said. "I'm just grateful to spend time here right now."

When they aren't in the water, Hemsworth said he and Brooks play board games like Scrabble. "I used to play with my grandma when I was a kid. She loved Scrabble," he said. "It made me nostalgic and brought back memories."

May 13, 2020: Gabriella Brooks joins Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth on the beach

Brooks hung out with Liam and his older brother, Chris Hemsworth, in Byron Bay, where Chris lives with his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids. Brooks laid on a towel while the brothers surfed nearby.

August 31, 2020: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks hike in Australia

Later that summer, the couple continued to enjoy their time Down Under. Hemsworth and Brooks went on a barefoot hike to the Byron Bay Lighthouse in Australia.

October 4, 2020: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks embrace on the beach

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Hemsworth and Brooks embracing on the beach in October 2020. They hung out on Seven Mile Beach with Hemsworth's brothers, Chris and Luke. The couple were spotted hugging, laughing and cuddling in a towel.

November 7, 2020: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks become Instagram official

In November 2020, the couple appeared in a black-and-white photo posted by Chris. They were dressed up for what appeared to be a Peaky Blinders-themed birthday party for Hemsworth's oldest brother. The family photo included the three Hemsworth brothers, their parents, Luke's wife Samantha Hemsworth, Pataky and Brooks.

November 13, 2020: Gabriella Brooks posts a photo with Liam Hemsworth's dog

Brooks posted a picture with Hemsworth's dog, Luna, in November 2020, suggesting that she was still quarantining with her boyfriend. In the image, she's wearing a bikini while sprawled out on the grass next to Luna. She captioned it with a kissing lips emoji.

February 2021: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend an '80s-themed birthday party

The couple got dressed up for a friend's '80s-themed birthday party in February 2021. Chris posted pictures from the event, showing his brother Liam in white shorts and colorful layered shirts. Pataky also posted a group photo with Brooks wearing a purple slip dress and an oversized jean jacket with hot pink cuffs.

May 17, 2021: Liam Hemsworth celebrates Gabriella Brooks' birthday

Brooks' friend Michele Merkin posted a picture of the couple for Brooks' 23rd birthday. Hemsworth appeared in the third photo wearing a sunhat and smiling behind Brooks, Merkin and Samantha Hemsworth.

"Wishing you croctails and giggles for life!" Merkin captioned the post. Brooks responded, "Agh I love you so much."

June 10, 2021: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks make their first official appearance at a charity dinner

The couple supported a children's mental health charity for their first official appearance together in June 2021. Hemsworth and Brooks attended the Gold Dinner 2021 at Sydney Airport in Australia, along with Chris, Pataky, and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.

"Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

In the first photo, Brooks wore a low-cut black evening gown, while Hemsworth stood next to her in an all-black suit. The second photo showed the group at a table together.

December 4, 2021: Gabriella Brooks moves back to L.A. with Liam Hemsworth

Brooks confirmed that she and Hemsworth returned to L.A. after two years in Australia in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She also open up to the outlet about treasuring her relationship, and why she keeps the details of her personal life private.

"My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me," the model said, according to the Daily Mail. "And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself."

Brooks continued, "I completely understand [the interest]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me … But he's great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I'm very lucky to know them."

December 2021: Gabriella Brooks goes skiing with Liam Hemsworth and his family for Christmas

The model spent the holidays with her boyfriend and his family on a festive ski trip to Europe. Pataky posted photos of the wintery vacation, including a group shot of Brooks and Hemsworth resting on a snowbank with the family. Brooks and Pataky also posed together in front of a snowy mountain.

Hemsworth posted solo photos from the trip, later sharing a now-deleted series of shots with Brooks. The couple took photos in warm hats and jackets and cuddled up on a ski lift with Chris and Pataky.

January 13, 2022: Gabriella Brooks posts a birthday tribute to Liam Hemsworth

Brooks posted a shirtless photo of Hemsworth on her Instagram Story for his 32nd birthday in 2022. Hemsworth is wearing white shorts and slippers in the black-and-white photo, as his dog, Luna, appears to be doing her business in the grass nearby. Brooks simply captioned it "birthday boy" with a red heart emoji.

February 10, 2022: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks hike together in Australia