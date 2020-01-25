Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Enjoy a Casual Date in Malibu

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are going strong!

Shortly after the Isn’t It Romantic actor, 30, and his new girlfriend, 21, packed on the PDA during a trip to Australia, the pair were spotted together yet again.

On Saturday, Hemsworth and Brooks were seen grabbing a bite to eat in Malibu, California.

Dressed down for the casual outing, the actor wore a plain white T-shirt with a matching cap and a pair of sunglasses, while the model opted for a blue-and-white top and jeans.

Earlier this month, the new couple were seen exchanging a kiss during a beach day in Byron Bay, Australia, where Hemsworth’s older brother Chris Hemsworth lives with his family.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Share a Steamy Kiss on the Beach in Australia

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks RMBI/BACKGRID

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were “getting serious.”

Hemsworth and Brooks were first linked in December, when the actor was photographed introducing the model to his parents.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-in-Law Elsa Pataky Doesn’t ‘Regret’ Her Matching Tattoo with Miley Cyrus

Hemsworth filed for divorce from ex-wife Miley Cyrus in August after less than a month of marriage.

Although the exes reportedly settled their divorce in December, agreeing to divide their property, with Cyrus retaining custody of their animals, their split reportedly won’t be finalized until March.

Cyrus, 27, has also publicly moved on and has been dating Cody Simpson.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world,” she wrote in a loving message to the Australian singer as he celebrated turning 23 earlier this month. “I love you and our pirate life!”