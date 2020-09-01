Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Are Going Strong as They Enjoy a Hike in Australia
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are enjoying their summer with a hike in Australia
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are enjoying a sun-filled summer!
The couple was photographed enjoying a hike to the Byron Bay Lighthouse in Australia on Monday. Hemsworth, 30, wore a gray T-shirt and black shorts with black shades and a black baseball cap.
Brooks, 22, also kept it casually in a sporty black crop top and black shorts. The pair walked barefoot as they headed toward their destination.
The couple has previously been spotted spending some quality time together outdoors.
In May, the Hunger Games star was photographed surfing with his older brother, Chris, in Byron Bay as Brooks watched.
RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Seemingly References Liam's Split from Miley Cyrus: 'We Got Him Out of Malibu'
The pair were first seen together in December for a brunch with his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay.
Since then, the two have been spotted out together frequently, kissing on a beach in his home country, enjoying casual Malibu dates during a trip back to America and spending quiet nights at home playing Scrabble games while staying in amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In early May, Liam told PEOPLE he was happy to be back in Australia near his family.
"It's just a very mellow area where I grew up," he told PEOPLE. "It's quiet and it's a beautiful spot. I'm able to see the ocean from my house."
Liam, an avid surfer, has also found moments of bliss out on the water. "You're still allowed to surf here. I paddled out the other day and it was just a really beautiful day and the surf was good and I was on my own," he recalled. "I'm just grateful to spend time here right now."