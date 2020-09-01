Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Are Going Strong as They Enjoy a Hike in Australia

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are enjoying their summer with a hike in Australia

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are enjoying a sun-filled summer!

The couple was photographed enjoying a hike to the Byron Bay Lighthouse in Australia on Monday. Hemsworth, 30, wore a gray T-shirt and black shorts with black shades and a black baseball cap.

Brooks, 22, also kept it casually in a sporty black crop top and black shorts. The pair walked barefoot as they headed toward their destination.

The couple has previously been spotted spending some quality time together outdoors.

In May, the Hunger Games star was photographed surfing with his older brother, Chris, in Byron Bay as Brooks watched.

The pair were first seen together in December for a brunch with his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay.

In early May, Liam told PEOPLE he was happy to be back in Australia near his family.

"It's just a very mellow area where I grew up," he told PEOPLE. "It's quiet and it's a beautiful spot. I'm able to see the ocean from my house."