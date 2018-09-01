Liam Hemsworth Frightens Miley Cyrus Again and Warns Sister-in-Law Elsa Pataky, 'You're Next'

Liam Hemsworth strikes again!

The former Hunger Games actor, 28, shared another video in which he hilariously scared fiancée Miley Cyrus while waiting in the dark in the veranda of their home.

Grinning in the dark, Hemsworth waited for the perfect opportunity to strike. As Cyrus turned on the lights, he jumped out and gave a loud growl causing the “Malibu” singer, 25, to jump back.

“You f—— c—, I hate you so much,” Cyrus said. “Liam! You’re so f—— annoying.”

Hemsworth turned toward the camera and said, “That was a harsh one.”

In the caption of the video, the actor wrote, “Please excuse Miley’s foul language. Got her good on this one. Almost felt bad…almost 😎.”

Someone who certainly did feel bad was his sister-in-law, fellow actress Elsa Pataky, who married Thor actor Chris Hemsworth in 2010.

“You are unbelievable, poor Miley I feel bad for her,” Pataky, 42, wrote along with a grimacing emoji.

Hemsworth issued the actress a warning, writing back, “@elsapatakyconfidential you’re next Elsa.”

This is the latest instance in which Hemsworth took the opportunity to catch Cyrus off guard. The actor shared another video on Tuesday in which stepped on his car brakes while driving.

The moment startled Cyrus as she tensed up and screamed.

“My f—– neck!” she said. “Gets her every time 😂,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

In July, amid reports the couple had split, Hemsworth shared a hilarious video that let their fans know they were still together.

In the video, which the actor shared on his Instagram Story, the pair can be seen jamming out in a car together while filming a selfie video — before Hemsworth screamed and something popped out in front of Cyrus’ face.

“I’m gonna beat the s—…” the singer said before stopping herself from finishing the sentence.

While Cyrus spoke to Jimmy Kimmel in May about falling for Hemsworth’s tricks, she remarked that she has tried to get Hemsworth back, there’s just one thing standing in her way: how loud she is.

“I’m obviously very loud so I’m not good at scaring people,” Cyrus said, adding that whenever she tries, “He’s like, ‘I can hear you back there behind the door.'”