Liam Hemsworth is keeping his friends close amid his split with Miley Cyrus.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor, 29, was spotted with pals at a bar in Byron Bay, Australia, this weekend, days after announcing he and Cyrus had called it quits after seven months of marriage.

Hemsworth, an Australian native, was previously spotted surfing in Byron Bay on Tuesday in his first appearance post-split.

The star’s love for the beach may have served as inspiration for Cyrus’s new song “Slide Away,” a break-up track that addresses the need to let go.

In lyrics that likely reference Hemsworth, Cyrus, 26, sings, “So won’t you slide away/ Back to the ocean/ I’ll go back to the city lights.”

The couple announced their split in a statement exclusively to PEOPLE on Aug. 10, just months after their December 2018 wedding.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth broke his silence days later on Instagram, writing that he wished the “Mother’s Daughter” singer “nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Despite the confirmation of a split, multiple insiders previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Cyrus was holding off on filing for divorce, and that a reconciliation could still be on the horizon.

“They’re having a break right now because they needed it,” a source said. “It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements. They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the couple got back together after breaking up. After meeting in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, Hemsworth and Cyrus had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. They ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

As Hemsworth takes time to himself Down Under, Cyrus has been spending time in Italy and Los Angeles with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter.

The two were spotted on Saturday on an outing in L.A. with the singer’s mom Tish Cyrus.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but it’s also a friendship,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”