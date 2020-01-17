Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Share a Steamy Kiss on the Beach in Australia

Liam Hemsworth and his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are enjoying their time Down Under.

The couple were recently seen soaking up the sun while in Byron Bay, Australia, where Hemsworth’s older brother Chris Hemsworth lives with his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids.

The loved-up couple showed plenty of PDA as they shared kisses while laying out on the sand and later stuck close when they ventured into the water.

Hemsworth, 30, and Brooks, 21, have been spending more time together ever since they were spotted with Hemsworth’s family. The actor was photographed introducing the model to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, last month while in Byron Bay.

Brooks appeared to hit it off with the Hemsworths as she greeted Leonie with a hug before the group enjoyed lunch.

Hemsworth filed for divorce from ex-wife Miley Cyrus in August after getting married seven months earlier, on Dec. 23, 2018. On Aug. 10, a rep for the “Wrecking Ball” singer confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Although their property has been divided and Cyrus will reportedly retain custody of their animals, the divorce reportedly won’t be finalized until March.

Cyrus has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson. The new couple recently celebrated their first Christmas together with her family, and had a sweet date night together one day later.