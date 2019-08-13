Liam Hemsworth Breaks Silence on His Split with Miley Cyrus: 'I Wish Her Nothing but Happiness'

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Liam Hemsworth is speaking out after his split from Miley Cyrus.

The Hunger Games actor, 29, addressed the couple’s high-profile breakup after less than a year of marriage in a post on Instagram, in which he wished Cyrus, 26, “nothing but health and happiness.”

“Hi all,” Hemsworth wrote alongside a photo of a beach sunset. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

He went on to share that their split is a “private matter” and that he will not “be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets.”

“Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love,” he concluded.

His message comes one day after Cyrus seemingly broke her silence on the separation with a post about embracing change.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” she captioned two photos of herself with the picturesque mountain ranges of northeastern Italy in the background.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.

Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed pic.twitter.com/aM2Dlq0clS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 11, 2019

A rep for the “Mother’s Daughter” singer confirmed the couple’s split to PEOPLE exclusively on Aug. 10, nearly eight months after they tied the knot in December 2018.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While fans were shocked that the pair had called it quits, a source told PEOPLE a split had been looming for some time.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” the source said. “After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It’s not surprising at all.”

The couple, who first met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, was first engaged in 2012, but called off the wedding and broke up a year later, only to reconcile in 2015.

News of their split came as Cyrus enjoyed an Italian vacation with friends including Kaitlynn Carter, who recently announced her split from husband Brody Jenner after a year of marriage.

Cyrus, who has not been wearing her wedding bands in recent photos, and Carter, 30, were photographed kissing and cuddling while lounging by a pool.

A source told PEOPLE exclusively that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been spending time in his native Australia, and was spotted earlier this month hitting the surf with brother Chris Hemsworth.