Liam Hemsworth Steps Out with Brother Chris in Australia as He Addresses Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is leaning on family in the aftermath of his split from Miley Cyrus.

Hemsworth stepped out with older brother Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay, Australia, where he has been staying with Chris and his family. The brothers were seen grabbing frozen yogurt on their outing, where Hemsworth was reportedly approached by Daily Mail Australia about the split.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” Liam told Daily Mail Australia, according to the outlet. “I don’t want to talk about it mate.”

PEOPLE exclusively announced Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, had split seven months after tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in December.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In her first social media post one day after PEOPLE confirmed her breakup, the singer spoke out on Sunday with a message about the importance of protecting the environment.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Cyrus captioned two photos of herself with the picturesque mountain ranges of northeastern Italy in the background.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.

Amid news of her relationship status, Cyrus has been vacationing with fellow newly-single star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband and The Hills star Brody Jenner.

On Saturday, the pair was spotted kissing near Lake Como. A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.