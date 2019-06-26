All About Lexi Rabe, 7, the Avengers: Endgame Child Actress Asking Fans to Stop Bullying Her

Lexi Rabe’s onscreen dad might be the one saving the universe, but the 7-year-old actress is trying to impact some change in her own life.

Rabe starred as Robert Downey Jr.‘s adorable daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame, breaking hearts all over the world with her sweet reaction after Iron Man’s death at the end of the movie.

Weeks after the movie’s release, Rabe is now gaining praise for her call to end bullying from fans towards actors. Rabe shared an Instagram video on Saturday in which she explained she sometimes makes mistakes due to her age, but that it doesn’t warrant criticism from fans.

“Hi, I’m Lexi Rabe and I’m only 7 years old,” she said to the camera from her parent-managed Instagram account. “And I mess up sometimes so my mom and dad give me tons of talking to’s and time outs, believe me.”

She continued, “And if I go anywhere and I’m acting a little silly or messed up, I’m just 7 years old. Please don’t bully my family or me.”

Rabe’s call for fans not to bully her also applies to her family, who are mostly fellow actors. According to her IMDB biography, Rabe’s mother Jessica is also an actress as well as a director, writer and producer who is “training under James Franco among others.” Jessica is currently directing a feature film titled Wishes, with her daughter Rabe as the star.

Rabe’s siblings, Elizabeth and Logan, are also in on the family business with several credits each for commercials and TV shows, according to IMDB.

Out of the three, Lexi had the biggest break with her appearance in two major movies this year. Other than Avengers: Endgame, the actress starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters alongside Millie Bobbie Brown, Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga.

Through it all, Rabe’s bio says that she attends public school and “lives a normal life,” owing to her family’s call to let her just be a kid.

“Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child,” Rabe’s mom Jessica wrote on the Instagram post.