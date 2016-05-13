LeToya Luckett: 5 Things to Know About the Destiny's Child Alum Playing Dionne Warwick Onscreen

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett is set to portray legendary pop and R&B singer Dionne Warwick in the upcoming biopic, Dionne.

The film, also co-starring Lady Gaga, will follow Warwick’s early career spanning from 1962-1968, during which time she recorded some of her biggest hits including “Alfie” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

So who is the actress set to play the iconic singer? Here are five things to know about Luckett.

She is one of the original four members of Destiny’s Child.

Luckett, now 35, joined Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson to create the all-girls R&B group, managed by Knowles’ father, Mathew Knowles. Together they released two albums, Destiny’s Child and The Writing’s on the Wall, which featured a slew of the group’s biggest hits including, “No, No, No, Part II,” “Jumpin’ Jumpin” and “Say My Name.”

Destiny's Child: LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé Knowles

Luckett left the group after a falling out with their manager.

After Luckett and Robertson expressed an interest in getting their own manager separate from Knowles, the two girls found themselves on the outside of the group. When the music video for “Say My Name” debuted in 2000, they were replaced by two new members, Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. Luckett and Roberson sued Knowles for breach of partnership and fiduciary duties. They eventually settled with him out of court, but refiled a lawsuit in 2002 following the release of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor,” claiming it violated their settlement due to the lyrics in the song.

She went on to have her own solo music career.

Luckett released her self-titled debut album in July 2006 and landed at No. 1 of the U.S. Billboard 200. The album, which included songs “Thorn” and “She Don’t,” was certified gold after one month and platinum within four months. The singer went on to release a second solo album, Lady Love, in 2009 and announced her third album, Until Then, in 2014, with a planned 2016 release date.

She had her own YouTube series.

Luckett started a YouTube web series called “H-Town Chick” in 2006, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s life and team. In the three-episode series, she talked about the highs and lows of navigating her career in Hollywood – including her own account of the Destiny’s Child fallout.

She launched a second series titled “Life, Love, & Music” in 2012, which picked up just as Luckett was recording her third album. “A web series giving you an inside look at the process of singer, songwriter, actress Letoya Luckett as she created her third album,” read the description on the videos. Luckett recorded six episodes in a nearly one-year time span.

She’s no stranger to the big screen.

Along with being tapped to play Warwick in the upcoming biopic, Luckett has landed several television and film roles. She appeared in the 2010 film The Killers starring Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl and had a recurring role in the VH1 series Single Ladies. Most recently, Luckett starred in the television series Here We Go Again.