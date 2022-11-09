Letitia Wright Says She Went Into a 'Downward Spiral' After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Letitia Wright said she attempted to directly reach Chadwick Boseman after learning of his death in August 2020

Published on November 9, 2022 01:49 PM
Letitia Wright in Variety
Photo: Art Streiber for Variety

Letitia Wright struggled in the aftermath of Chadwick Boseman's death.

in Variety's cover story published Wednesday, Wright, 28, described experiencing a "downward spiral" after her Black Panther costar died from colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.

Per the outlet, the actress struggled to sleep after Boseman's death, which she initially assumed was a bad joke when the tragic news first reached her in London, and was "distraught" that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from traveling to the U.S. to attend a private memorial service for Boseman.

"It haunted me for months that I couldn't say goodbye to him or be around my Black Panther family to share in that moment," Wright told the outlet. "I kind of had to do that by myself."

"Like, bless Daniel [Kaluuya] — he came to see me and stuff. But it wasn't enough," she added. "I wanted to book a flight that day."

In the cover story, Wright said that she contacted Black Panther costar Kaluuya, who was also in London, upon learning of Boseman's death after she initially attempted to directly reach Boseman himself.

Letitia Wright in Variety
Art Streiber for Variety

"I was like, 'Yo, I think everybody's tripping right now. I'm giving you like five seconds to tell me that this is not real,' " Wright said of her phone call with Kaluuya. "He was super silent. I was like, 'OK, fine, if you're not gonna tell me, I'm going to continue calling Chad until he picks up.' "

Wright recalled Kaluuya asking her "what are you doing?" as she continued to try to reach Boseman while they were already on the phone, according to Variety.

"I'm calling Chad," Wright told Kaluuya, who only responded: "Tish, his family…"

Ryan Coogler, director of both 2018's Black Panther and the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever, spoke to Variety of how the character of T'Challa's sister Shuri, portrayed by Wright, was a favorite of Boseman's.

"Chadwick's smile was big like a Cheshire cat, but when he became T'Challa, the smile got small — you wouldn't see his teeth," Coogler said. "She was the only actor who would get him to smile as Chad."

Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Ryan Coogler in Variety
Art Streiber for Variety

As Coogler rewrote the sequel's script to accommodate for Boseman's death — the actor had kept his illness so secret that nobody involved with the movie knew he was sick — Wright said she and the director had a "gentle conversation" about how to move forward.

"He found me and said, 'We have to talk about this,'" Wright told Variety. "It was a gentle conversation. I said, 'I'm going to dedicate this movie to Chad and to God, and I'm going to give my all. Whatever you need from me, I'll do it.' "

"I just trusted him all the way," the actress said of Coogler. "He believed in me all the way."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters Nov. 11.

