Letitia Wright Says She's 'Moved on' from Vaccine Controversy: 'I Have Apologized'

"I feel it's something I experienced two years ago and I have in a healthy way moved on," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress said

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on November 21, 2022 05:08 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Letitia Wright attends as Flannels Presents A Celebration by Letitia Wright at Flannels Oxford Street on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flannels)
Letitia Wright. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Flannels

Letitia Wright says she found a "healthy way" to move on from backlash she received in December 2020 for re-tweeting an anti-vaccination video on Twitter amid the COVID pandemic.

At the time, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 29, wrote in a post, "if you don't conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled," and then, "my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else."

When asked about the controversy in an interview with The Guardian, Wright said, "I feel it's something I experienced two years ago and I have in a healthy way moved on. And in a healthy way I've apologized and deleted my Twitter. I just apologized for any hurt that was caused to anybody."

The interviewer asked if that video had reflected her viewpoint, to which Wright replied, "That's exactly what my apology was. It was saying this is not me, and I apologize."

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The Guardian reporter also asked if she's been vaccinated for COVID-19. She answered: "I have apologized and I have moved on. Next question. Thanks."

She-Hulk actress Jameela Jamil appeared to confirm Wright's vaccination status on Twitter last month after a fan brought up her past controversy. After tweeting praise for Wakanda Forever and adding that Wright "deserves all the good s---" for her performance, one person replied "but she's antivax," to which Jamil, 36, said, "She's literally vaccinated...."

RELATED VIDEO: Lupita Nyong'o Says Making Wakanda Forever Gave Cast an Outlet to Grieve and Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

"Dude. It has been *repeatedly* clarified that she is not anti vaccine and that the rumors about her behavior were false," added Jamil. "Yes a video was posted early on, but frankly I'm with any Black person who is at least skeptical of scientific experiments, which at first, the vaccines were."

Wright recently opened up to Variety about healing from a major injury that happened on the Boston set of the Marvel movie last August and caused the production to shut down. She said, "I'm still processing it. I'm still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters.

