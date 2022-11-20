Letitia Wright Is 'So Afraid to Lose People' After Death of 'Black Panther' Costar Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright is speaking candidly about how her Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman's death has impacted her and changed the way she looks at her relationships with others.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 29, told The Guardian in a recent interview that the death of Boseman — who died at the age of 43 in August 2020 after a private fight with colon cancer — has completely changed the way she interacts with her loved ones.

Wright said she constantly texts her cast members "to tell them I love them" any chance she gets, especially her co-star Danai Gurira and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. She said she also texts Coogler, 36, asking "how he is."

"I'm not going to delay that anymore because tomorrow's not promised," Wright said. "Since Chad died, I'm so afraid to lose people."

"You think you have time, and that's the thing I've learned," she added. "These things make you realize it's important to reach out to people you love."

Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in Black Panther (2018). Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actress also opened up to The Guardian about how she learned of Boseman's death, noting that she woke up in her apartment and found an email saying "my condolences," which surprised her. "I was like, 'My condolences for what?' "

After attempting to reach out to Boseman, she found herself unsuccessful and turned to her other Black Panther costar, Daniel Kaluuya, to find out the truth.

"I was like, 'Bro you have five seconds to tell me this is not true? This is horrible. What's going on?' And there was this dead silence," Wright recalled. "I was like, 'I think this is true, but I'm just asking you to tell me that it's not.' And he didn't."

She then said that Kaluuya, 33, eventually broke the news to her after she told him she had been trying to contact Boseman.

"... He said 'Tish, the family … ,' and the second he said that I just lost it," she said. "I was punching my apartment up, I was screaming. I was just so angered."

Wright admitted to Variety earlier this month that she experienced a "downward spiral" after Boseman's death, adding that it "haunted" her that she "couldn't say goodbye to him" or have her "Black Panther family to share in that moment."

The script for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to be rewritten by Coogler following Boseman's death, and the director had conversations with Wright about moving forward without the star.

Ultimately, Wright said she thinks Boseman would have been proud of the new film in an interview with NBC Nightly News.

"The emotions are really raw. We really just gave our hearts to this and gave the truth of what we were feeling to the project. Definitely needed to balance it," " Wright said. "Because there is a lot of adventure, a lot of humor in this movie. But also a strong feeling of purpose and a strong feeling of love towards our brother."