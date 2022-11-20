Letitia Wright Is 'So Afraid to Lose People' After Death of 'Black Panther' Costar Chadwick Boseman

"These things make you realize it's important to reach out to people you love," Letitia Wright said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 20, 2022 02:39 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Letitia Wright attends as Flannels Presents A Celebration by Letitia Wright at Flannels Oxford Street on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flannels)
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Flannels

Letitia Wright is speaking candidly about how her Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman's death has impacted her and changed the way she looks at her relationships with others.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 29, told The Guardian in a recent interview that the death of Boseman — who died at the age of 43 in August 2020 after a private fight with colon cancer — has completely changed the way she interacts with her loved ones.

Wright said she constantly texts her cast members "to tell them I love them" any chance she gets, especially her co-star Danai Gurira and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. She said she also texts Coogler, 36, asking "how he is."

"I'm not going to delay that anymore because tomorrow's not promised," Wright said. "Since Chad died, I'm so afraid to lose people."

"You think you have time, and that's the thing I've learned," she added. "These things make you realize it's important to reach out to people you love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright
Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in Black Panther (2018). Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actress also opened up to The Guardian about how she learned of Boseman's death, noting that she woke up in her apartment and found an email saying "my condolences," which surprised her. "I was like, 'My condolences for what?' "

After attempting to reach out to Boseman, she found herself unsuccessful and turned to her other Black Panther costar, Daniel Kaluuya, to find out the truth.

"I was like, 'Bro you have five seconds to tell me this is not true? This is horrible. What's going on?' And there was this dead silence," Wright recalled. "I was like, 'I think this is true, but I'm just asking you to tell me that it's not.' And he didn't."

She then said that Kaluuya, 33, eventually broke the news to her after she told him she had been trying to contact Boseman.

"... He said 'Tish, the family … ,' and the second he said that I just lost it," she said. "I was punching my apartment up, I was screaming. I was just so angered."

RELATED VIDEO: How the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Were Able to Find Joy in Filming After the "Immense Loss" of Chadwick Boseman

Wright admitted to Variety earlier this month that she experienced a "downward spiral" after Boseman's death, adding that it "haunted" her that she "couldn't say goodbye to him" or have her "Black Panther family to share in that moment."

The script for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to be rewritten by Coogler following Boseman's death, and the director had conversations with Wright about moving forward without the star.

Ultimately, Wright said she thinks Boseman would have been proud of the new film in an interview with NBC Nightly News.

"The emotions are really raw. We really just gave our hearts to this and gave the truth of what we were feeling to the project. Definitely needed to balance it," " Wright said. "Because there is a lot of adventure, a lot of humor in this movie. But also a strong feeling of purpose and a strong feeling of love towards our brother."

Related Articles
Letitia Wright in Variety
Letitia Wright Says She Went Into a 'Downward Spiral' After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Danai Gurira
'Black Panther' Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs
Black Panther Actresses Share Emotional Moment Remembering Chadwick Boseman
Danai Gurira Gets Emotional Telling Letitia Wright That Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Very Proud' of Her
Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke Unbox Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Toys and Products. Black Panther cast toy unboxing. Credit: Disney
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Stars Unbox Toys Inspired by Their Characters: 'I'm Taking This Home'
Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Leticia Wright photographed for People at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Lupita Nyong'o Says Making 'Wakanda Forever' Gave Cast and Crew an Outlet to Grieve Chadwick Boseman
Danai Gurira attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Danai Gurira Hired an Olympic Swimming Coach to Train for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.
Angela Bassett Warned 'Wakanda Forever' Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Daniel Kaluuya in Black Panther
Director Ryan Coogler Explains Daniel Kaluuya Character's Absence in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Shares Last Conversation with Chadwick Boseman Before His Death
Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lupita Nyong'o Explains Why She Was 'Frustrated' with Her Character Arc in 'Wakanda Forever'
Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
letitia wright; chadwick boseman
Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman Through Her Style at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o speaks to the media before the African premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Lagos, on November 6, 2022. - The African premiere of the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is taking place in Lagos, a leading commercial hub for African entertainment ahead of the film's global release on November 11.
'Wakanda Forever' Star Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in Marvel Film 'Was a Straight Gift'
ryan coogler
'Wakanda Forever' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals He Learned How to Swim for 'Black Panther' Sequel
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Honors Chadwick Boseman in Body Paint at 'Black Panther 2' Premiere
Winston Duke Says There's 'No Way They'll Never Remake Black Panther' in the Future
Winston Duke Says There's 'No Way They'll Never Remake' 'Black Panther' in the Future