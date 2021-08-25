Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Being Injured While Filming Black Panther 2: Report

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright is recovering from minor injuries sustained during filming.

The 27-year-old actress, who plays Shuri in the franchise, was hospitalized after an incident with a stunt rig.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," Marvel said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

According to Deadline, the actress was filming in Boston when she was hurt. Primary filming for the movie is happening in Atlanta, where most Marvel projects are filmed.

Wakanda Forever is the sequel to 2018's Black Panther and is the first movie in the franchise following Chadwick Boseman's death a year ago from colon cancer. He was 43.

Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in Black Panther (2018) | Credit: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The movie is set to focus on the world of Wakanda and brings back Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. Ryan Coogler also returns to direct.

During Disney's Investor Day last December, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that in honor of Boseman, his titular role as the Wakandan superhero would not be recast.

Instead, the film "will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Feige said.

Nyong'o, 38, spoke about the upcoming Marvel film in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment while promoting her new YouTube Original animated series Super Sema.

Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone Tearfully Accepts Gotham Awards Tribute in His Honor: 'I Love You'

"People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word," Nyong'o said. "I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. [Chadwick's] passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there."

Nyong'o said Coogler's script carefully addresses Boseman's absence after the actor died in August of last year at the age of 43 from a four-year struggle with colon cancer.

"At the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well," Nyong'o said. "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world."