Letitia Wright Slams 'Nasty' Article for Likening Her Past Scandal to Men with Abuse Claims: 'How Dare You'

"You mentioned my name alongside men who have been accused of abuse and sexual misconduct. This is vile behavior," she said

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on November 23, 2022 02:03 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Letitia Wright attends as Flannels Presents A Celebration by Letitia Wright at Flannels Oxford Street on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flannels)
Letitia Wright. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Flannels

Letitia Wright is taking issue with a recent column that lumped her awards season chances with the "personal baggage" of men with much different controversies surrounding them.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter published Scott Feinberg's opinion piece about how Wright, Will Smith and Brad Pitt's "varying degrees of personal controversy" could affect their 2023 Oscar chances.

The article pointed out that 29-year-old Wright — who carries the emotional Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel with a lead performance as Princess Shuri — and her "fair share of bad publicity" for retweeting anti-vaccine content back in 2020 is "far from the magnitude of baggage held by Smith or Pitt." Feinberg also wrote that Wright "may face the least resistance — but she may also have the weakest case for a nomination anyway."

On her Instagram Story, Wright responded to his article, calling it "incredibly disrespectful."

"How dare you," she continued. "You mentioned my name alongside men who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct. This is vile behaviour. At this point a personal vendetta towards me. I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense."

The Emmy-nominated actress said she apologized two years ago and "remained silent on the topic" and said THR "lied and said I continued talking about it with my cast & crew on my set. THIS WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR. ... Your agenda towards me is now even more clear. I won't remain silent. Stop your disgusting behavior."

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

In a statement, THR's editor-in-chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody said, "I sincerely appreciate the feedback and dialogue surrounding this column. While the intent was not to equate Letitia Wright's situation with others mentioned in the article and we underscored that in the story (which was assigned to Scott), we also understand that some saw this in a different way. We have featured Letitia on our cover and cited her great talent in reviews and look forward to continuing to chronicle her career."

Back in October 2021, THR cited a source claiming that Wright spread anti-vaccine views on the set of the Black Panther sequel. She responded by writing on Instagram, "I honestly assert that this was completely untrue."

In a recent cover story with Variety, Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore denied that Wright ever talked about vaccines on set: "She never talked about her views either way. We read the stories that I would argue were unfair, because I don't know where they're coming from. As someone who literally is on set next to the monitor all the time, I feel like I would have heard it."

RELATED VIDEO: How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Found Joy in Filming After 'Immense Loss' of Chadwick Boseman

In further Instagram posts this week, Wright continued to take issue with the outlet for "putting my name into this nasty article for what?" She added, "I'm still here, still making impact, still creating projects that touch peoples [sic] hearts and it's not going to stop. Get a life, like for real."

"Now please proceed to leave me alone," she added in another post.

The THR story begins: "Fairly or not, three of awards season's acting contenders might be judged on more than just their performances." It points out that 53-year-old Smith — who resigned from the Academy after hitting Chris Rock onstage at this past year's Oscars ceremony — will face hurdles as he enters the race with Emancipation. (He has since apologized to Rock.) As well as Pitt, 58, whose chance for Babylon may be marred by ex Angelina Jolie's allegations that he drunkenly hit her and their children on a private plane in 2016, which he denies."

The article also brought up past controversial cases from Hollywood figures like Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Mel Gibson, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman and Bryan Singer.

