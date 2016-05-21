Don't Do the Cancan in Cannes and 10 Other Lessons We Learned at This Year's Film Fest

1. The Cancan Is a No No

French actress Laure Calamy’s enthusiastic Cancan rendition made headlines on the second night of the festival, when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the Palais des Festivals.

The actress, whose film Staying Vertical showed in competition, went a little overboard when she and her costars locked arms for a rendition of the famous French jig. While most of her fellow actors opted for modest low kicks, Calamy decided to show off her flexibility, extending her leg in such a way that an entire row of red carpet photographers got more of a flash than they were bargaining for.

2. Thigh’s Not the Limit

Bella Hadid redefined the meaning of a high slit dress this year when she hit the red carpet in a plunging silk gown that opened all the way to her hip.

The 19-year-old model stole the spotlight in the slinky, custom-made Alexandre Vauthier silk-wrapped gown. Amazingly, Hadid made it past photographers without suffering any major wardrobe malfunctions. Even Calamy would stay away from the Can-Can in that outfit.

3. No Shoes, No Problem?

From award shows to her own wedding, Julia Roberts is no stranger to going barefoot. But her shoeless appearance at the premiere of her new film Money Monster was especially noteworthy considering the festival’s history with women’s shoe wear.

Last year, reports surfaced that attendees were turned away at the door at the Carol premiere for not wearing heels. A Cannes spokesperson later told the BBC by email that there were no such restrictions in place.

4. No One Makes an Entrance like Kim K.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t just attend the star-studded de Grisogono party, she gets personally escorted to her table by the jewelry company’s founder, Fawaz Gruosi.

5. Leo Loves His Mama

Cannes opens just a few days after Mother’s Day, and for the second year in a row Leonardo DiCaprio brought his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, to France for a relaxing, glamorous week on the Riviera. And if that wasn’t enough, this is also the second year in a row he’s dropped over five figures on a designer handbag for her as a souvenir.

Fortunately, it’s all for a good cause. The actor and philanthropist outbid the competition at the Generous People Gala by The Heart Fund, spending a cool $18,000 on a Chanel bag at the annual charity dinner. Last year, he outbid Paris Hilton for another Chanel purse reportedly worth more than $10,000. So, what did you do for your mom on Mother’s Day this year?

6. Trolls Have Some Serious Pipes

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, who apparently look exactly like their animated characters from their new film Trolls, performed a dream duet after the movie’s premiere.

The pair sang a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s hit “True Colors” from the film’s soundtrack, after Timberlake jokingly introduced them as “Anna and Garfunkel.”

7. All Hail the Style Queen of Cannes!

Sometimes it’s hard to tell if Cannes is more about film or fashion, and this year one starlet was at the forefront of both. Not only does she star in one of the festival’s most talked about films, the Woody Allen directed Café Society, Blake Lively also stole the spotlight on practically every red carpet she stepped on.

From black tie jumpsuits to sweeping gowns, from Versace to Chanel, the pregnant actress rocked some of the best looks of the festival. And she wasn’t afraid to flaunt it, posting a slew of selfies to Instagram – including one shot of her derriere with the caption “L.A. face with an Oakland booty.” The line is a lyric from Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” and many Twitter users took offense. Luckily, Sir Mix-a-Lot has her back.

8. Romance Is in Full Bloom

Nothing says romance like a stay in the French Riviera, and Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry took full advantage, turning Cannes into their own personal couple’s getaway.

From a snuggle session on Roman Abramovich’s mega yacht, to sailing with pal Kate Hudson, the happy couple looked absolutely smitten with each other throughout the festival.

9. And Loving Is in the Air

This year’s runaway hit was Loving. Based on the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who made history when their fight for the state of Virginia to recognize their interracial marriage made it all the way to the Supreme Court in 1967.

Ruth Negga, who plays Mildred in the film, has earned rave reviews, and critics are already eyeing the movie as a future award season contender.

10. The Woody Allen Controversy Is Not Over

Controversy over Allen swirled on the day his film, Café Society, premiered at the festival. Ronan Farrow, the director’s son with Mia Farrow, wrote a column in The Hollywood Reporter about his sister Dylan’s allegation that Allen sexually abused her as a child. Ronan condemned the media for not asking Allen tough questions and stars for working with Allen, comparing the situation to Bill Cosby before his public downfall.

Allen has long denied the allegations, writing in The New York Times in 2014, “Of course, I did not molest Dylan.”