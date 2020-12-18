Leslie Odom Jr. Is 'Quarantining' from Pregnant Wife and Daughter After Ellen Show Appearance

The Hamilton star appeared on the talk show one day before Ellen DeGeneres announced she tested positive for COVID-19

Leslie Odom Jr. is isolating from his family after he was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Odom, 39, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on December 9 — one day later, the host tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus.

The Hamilton star appeared virtually on Today with Hoda & Jenna Thursday, revealing that he's doing everything he can to make sure he doesn't spread the virus to his wife Nicolette Robinson, who is pregnant with their second child, and 3-year-old daughter Lucy were he to have been infected.

"First and foremost, I hope Ellen is well, I haven’t spoken to her, obviously I hope she’s doing okay," Odom told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"We’re getting our tests every day for the next 10 days, and quarantining from each other," Odom said.

"The virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, so anywhere, we’re doing our best," the actor said. "I’ve got my mask in the house. You know, I’m double-masking in the house."

DeGeneres announced on December 10 that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and production on the show has been paused until January.

On Wednesday, the talk show host opened up about her symptoms, saying that she was experiencing "excruciating back pain" but is otherwise feeling "100 percent."

Odom and Robinson, 32, announced their baby news last month with posts on Instagram.

"Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too," Odom wrote in the caption for a sweet family photo, going on to reveal that they are expecting a boy.

"Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you❣️ More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world..." the Waitress star added in her own post.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women can be at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and there may be a higher risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes among women who have the virus.