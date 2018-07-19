Leslie Jones Says 'This Week Has Been F—d Up' After Blasting Jessica Alba and Her Honest Company

Leslie Jones is taking a break from the Internet after an eventful week where she blasted Jessica Alba and her Honest Company for bad business.

Jones, 50, tweeted late Thursday night that she was going to “disappear” for a while and relax in the midst of this week’s drama. The comedian had a brief Twitter spat with Alba and her all-natural baby product company when her order was delayed.

“This week has been f—ed up and emotional angering and just plain exhausting,” she wrote. “I disappear now into my tv programs. F— the world for a minute!!Goodbye!”

Leslie Jones Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

The Saturday Night Live star first tweeted her displeasure with the Honest Company on Tuesday, where she called out both the company and founder Alba. The actress apologized soon after and told the comedienne she was a fan, though Jones didn’t publicly acknowledge the tweet.

Honest Company’s Twitter account explained to Jones that the “diaper cake” she ordered takes 1-3 days to process and that is why her order was delayed. But Jones wasn’t buying the company’s response and called it out for allegedly offering an option that delivered the diapers sooner than the time allotted.

“Next day air should not be a f—ing option,” she replied. “It should be made clear that the order is sent after processing which you don’t do. It’s not overnight if it gets there in a week. You charging me damn near 50 dollars for. The last three orders were late. It wasn’t like that before.”