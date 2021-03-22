Leslie Jones Hilariously Documents Her 4-Hour Viewing of Zack Snyder's Justice League: '#longa--movie'

The comedian gushed over Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill's Superman during the four-hour-long viewing

Leslie Jones tuned into Zack Snyder's Justice League just two days after it dropped on HBO Max over the weekend — and she had a lot to say.

The comedian, 53, delivered a whopping 87 tweets as she reacted live on Twitter Sunday to the four-hour-long film, which is director Zack Snyder's version of the original movie following his exit as director in 2017.

Jones' tweets began on Saturday, when she tweeted, "Should I guys!!" alongside a photo of the superhero flick queued up on her television.

The next day, the Saturday Night Live alum took her follower's advice and tuned into the film to watch Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) attempt to save the world.

And to keep her followers up to date on her hilarious commentary, Jones included the hashtag "#longa--movie" after each tweet.

"I love Wonder Woman," Jones said in one tweet in reference to Gadot's character. In another tweet about Wonder Woman, the comedian said, "WARRIORS!! I'm losing my sh-t! And I still got 3 hours 30 minutes and forty-fiive seconds mfs!!"

Jones also poked fun at Affleck's Batman, tweeting, "He need to be called gadget man not Batman I'm sorry." She later added, "I'm just saying am I the one who needs to point this out ok ok he is Gotham savior but he got gadgets man!!"

"Man do I need to take over the damn justice league they are not making good decisions," Jones said in another tweet later on in the film.

Jones also gushed over Cavill's Superman, sharing a snippet of a scene featuring the beloved hero shirtless with Amy Adams' Lois Lane and writing, "Lordt! Su-per-man!"

After four hours of action packed thrills, Jones marked the end of the film with one final tweet: "Damn that was long as f---!! Good Morning!! #longa--movie."

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League comes over three years after Snyder, 55, stepped away from the original version of the film after the death of his daughter Autumn in 2017. Joss Whedon stepped in to direct the rest of the movie.

After the movie was released to mixed reviews, fans began a relentless campaign for the "Snyder cut" of the film. Their bid paid off three years later when Snyder confirmed he was working on his own cut of the film for HBO Max.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," said Snyder at the time.