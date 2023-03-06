Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash Over Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'

D.L. Hughley and Leslie Jones are voicing their support of Chris Rock.

On Sunday, Hughley, 60, posted a clip of Rock's live Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage that aired Saturday night, under which Jones left a scathing response to one commenter.

"You got to let stuff go at some point in your life ... This is how young brothers get killed in the streets," read the comment that Jones, 55, replied to. "Talking about something that happened a year ago. Setting a terrible example."

Defending Rock, Jones wrote, "Y'all forget he got slapped in front of the world yo! His kids, his mama, peers EVERYONE! I wonder how y'all muthaf----s would handle that! And he is A COMEDIAN this is his way of expressing it. If he sang he would write a song. Cause it's a painful thing that happen."

"Y'all act like you would be righteous! YOU ARE HYPOCRITES! Shut the f--- up and go sit down," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Leslie Jones' Instagram comment. Leslie Jones/instagram

During Rock's comedy special, which was filmed at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore and made for Netflix's first-ever live broadcast, the comedian closed his show by focusing on the Oscars slap and applied the special's title to Will Smith as he slammed Will, 54, and his marriage.

His comments — including those directed toward Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith — drew criticism from high-profile individuals, such as #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign.

"Lots of folks were waiting to see if Chris would say Jada's name during #ChrisRockLive," she said, referring to Will telling Rock to "keep my wife's name out your f--ing mouth" at the Oscars last year. "He didn't. But he did call her a b*tch, and that seems just as bad, if not worse. TO ME."

Reign also addressed the location of Rock's show, alleging in a separate tweet, "He knew what he was doing. It wasn't weird, but intentional. Chris could've picked (and sold out) any city in America. He wanted to be in Jada's hometown."

While Hughley didn't address any comments about Jada, 51, he reiterated his opinion that Rock's performance was "brilliantly executed" in the special, captioning another video, "If you love comedy, if you are a student of the art, if you are one of the few remaining people that allow for creative expression, then you walked away from this with the same sentiment."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Rock Skewers Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Entanglement Drama: 'She Hurt Him Way More Than He Hurt Me'

"Side note … That happened to HIM, to CHRIS … and the ENTIRE WORLD got to weigh in and talk trash and make jokes and 'shoulda, woulda, coulda' the whole damn thing to death," continued the actor and fellow comedian. "OTHER COMEDIANS have bits about it, it was an opener for most of us. The ONE PERSON YOU NEVER HEARD FROM ABOUT IT WAS CHRIS!!"

"So NOW, that HE decides to address it on HIS TIME, people have the audacity to say: 'he's bitter … Why is he still talking about that … let it go … or the best one WE'VE MOVED ON.' So YOU got to speak on it but he can't??? Y'all are a straight f*n trip," he continued.

Hughley concluded, "Congratulations @chrisrock YOU DID THE DAMN THANG!!"

In his stand-up routine, Rock also said, "Will Smith practices selective outrage," adding of the Oscars slap, "Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s---. I didn't have any 'entanglements.' "

Rock was referring to back in July 2020, when Jada opened up about having an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina years ago, while she and Will were on a break. She explained at the time that she and Will eventually were able to repair their relationship, saying, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."