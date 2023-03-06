Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash Over Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'

"Y'all act like you would be righteous! YOU ARE HYPOCRITES!" Jones wrote on social media, responding to a user in Hughley's comments section on Instagram

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 01:52 PM
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash for Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
From L: Leslie Jones, Chris Rock, D.L. Hughley. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Paras Griffin/Getty

D.L. Hughley and Leslie Jones are voicing their support of Chris Rock.

On Sunday, Hughley, 60, posted a clip of Rock's live Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage that aired Saturday night, under which Jones left a scathing response to one commenter.

"You got to let stuff go at some point in your life ... This is how young brothers get killed in the streets," read the comment that Jones, 55, replied to. "Talking about something that happened a year ago. Setting a terrible example."

Defending Rock, Jones wrote, "Y'all forget he got slapped in front of the world yo! His kids, his mama, peers EVERYONE! I wonder how y'all muthaf----s would handle that! And he is A COMEDIAN this is his way of expressing it. If he sang he would write a song. Cause it's a painful thing that happen."

"Y'all act like you would be righteous! YOU ARE HYPOCRITES! Shut the f--- up and go sit down," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash for Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
Leslie Jones' Instagram comment. Leslie Jones/instagram

During Rock's comedy special, which was filmed at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore and made for Netflix's first-ever live broadcast, the comedian closed his show by focusing on the Oscars slap and applied the special's title to Will Smith as he slammed Will, 54, and his marriage.

His comments — including those directed toward Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith — drew criticism from high-profile individuals, such as #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign.

"Lots of folks were waiting to see if Chris would say Jada's name during #ChrisRockLive," she said, referring to Will telling Rock to "keep my wife's name out your f--ing mouth" at the Oscars last year. "He didn't. But he did call her a b*tch, and that seems just as bad, if not worse. TO ME."

Reign also addressed the location of Rock's show, alleging in a separate tweet, "He knew what he was doing. It wasn't weird, but intentional. Chris could've picked (and sold out) any city in America. He wanted to be in Jada's hometown."

While Hughley didn't address any comments about Jada, 51, he reiterated his opinion that Rock's performance was "brilliantly executed" in the special, captioning another video, "If you love comedy, if you are a student of the art, if you are one of the few remaining people that allow for creative expression, then you walked away from this with the same sentiment."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Rock Skewers Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Entanglement Drama: 'She Hurt Him Way More Than He Hurt Me'

"Side note … That happened to HIM, to CHRIS … and the ENTIRE WORLD got to weigh in and talk trash and make jokes and 'shoulda, woulda, coulda' the whole damn thing to death," continued the actor and fellow comedian. "OTHER COMEDIANS have bits about it, it was an opener for most of us. The ONE PERSON YOU NEVER HEARD FROM ABOUT IT WAS CHRIS!!"

"So NOW, that HE decides to address it on HIS TIME, people have the audacity to say: 'he's bitter … Why is he still talking about that … let it go … or the best one WE'VE MOVED ON.' So YOU got to speak on it but he can't??? Y'all are a straight f*n trip," he continued.

Hughley concluded, "Congratulations @chrisrock YOU DID THE DAMN THANG!!"

In his stand-up routine, Rock also said, "Will Smith practices selective outrage," adding of the Oscars slap, "Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s---. I didn't have any 'entanglements.' "

Rock was referring to back in July 2020, when Jada opened up about having an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina years ago, while she and Will were on a break. She explained at the time that she and Will eventually were able to repair their relationship, saying, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

Related Articles
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Chris Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Will Smith Has 'Tried Unsuccessfully to Make Amends' with Chris Rock: He Is 'Still Remorseful' (Source)
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Chris Rock
Chris Rock Skewers Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Entanglement Drama: 'She Hurt Him Way More Than He Hurt Me'
chris rock and will smith
Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap During Live Netflix Comedy Special: 'I'm Not a Victim'
Chris Rock performs
How to Watch Chris Rock's Live Comedy Special, Where He'll Likely Address Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Marlon Wayans Chris Rock Will Smith
Marlon Wayans Says He's 'Not Afraid' of Will Smith, Chris Rock Seeing Comedy Special About Oscars Slap
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows ); THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Chris Rock Questions Meghan Markle's 'Racism Claims' Against Royals in Netflix Special
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Chris Rock performs during the the Movement Voter Project comedy benefit at The Bell House on October 24, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Movement Voter Project)
Chris Rock Netflix Comedy Special Set to Premiere Nearly One Year After Oscars Slap Controversy
Eddie Murphy Explains Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
chris rock, will smith
A History of Will Smith and Chris Rock's Relationship Through the Years
Chris Rock performs
Chris Rock Jokes About Will Smith's Oscars Slap During Standup Set: 'Got Most of My Hearing Back'
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: 'I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'
Chris Rock Jokes That He Was Slapped by 'Suge Smith' During Atlanta Comedy Show Set
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: 'Make Sure Nobody Comes Up Out The Audience'
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: Make Sure 'Nobody Comes Up Out the Audience'
Vivica A. Fox and Jada Pinkett Smith
Vivica A. Fox Emotionally Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Self-Righteous' Remarks About Oscars Slap
chris rock and will smith
Chris Rock Has 'Moved On' from Oscars Incident: 'He Doesn't Need to Talk' to Will Smith (Source)
Jimmy Kimmel; Will Smith; Chris Rock
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock Handled Will Smith Slap 'Well': 'I Would've Been Crying'
Chris Rock
Chris Rock Appears to Call Will Smith's Recorded Apology a 'Hostage Video' in Comedy Set: Report