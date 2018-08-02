Leslie Jones is officially echoing everyone’s thoughts while watching Avengers: Infinity War.

The Saturday Night Live actress, 50, tweeted her thoughts while viewing the superhero movie on Tuesday night — and Chris Evans, 37, took notice. Jones posted her signature voiceover videos featuring scenes in the movie, including the moment Evans’ Captain America appears on screen for the first time. Safe to say he’s her favorite.

“Ladies and gentleman, introducing my motherf—ing husband,” Jones narrates in the video. “Oh my God, Captain America you are fine as f—. And you got a beard. Motherf—er yeah!”

Evans replied to her video, adding that fellow Avengers star Paul Bettany usually refers to him in the same way.

“What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim,” Evans tweeted.

A delighted Jones then replied saying, “I’ll be your huckleberry baby!!” referring to the classic novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Jones is known for hilariously live tweeting her favorite TV shows and movies, and gained a following for her tweets about Game of Thrones.