Leslie Jones Blasts Jessica Alba and Her Honest Company: 'You Just Lost a Good Customer'

Leslie Jones is not happy with Jessica Alba‘s Honest Company.

The Saturday Night Live star, who was nominated for an Emmy last week for her work on the show, tweeted her grievances with Alba’s all-natural company on Tuesday, claiming her last few orders made with Honest have been “a nightmare.” The comedian says she’s been using the consumer goods company for the last three years.

“Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business. I have [used] your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have [spent] too much money here for that to happen!!” Jones wrote.

Alba started The Honest Company in 2012 with an aim to provide a natural alternative to the prevalent baby products on the market. It has since expanded with Honest Beauty, a separate beauty line opened in 2015.

“I founded The Honest Company because I wanted safe, effective products that perform. After all, you shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you,” says a quote from Alba on its website.

In June, the company announced it had received a $200 million round of funding from a private equity film to help its products reach a global audience, according to CNN.