Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Canceled 'Batgirl' Movie

Leslie Grace is reflecting on 2022 — including her time making Batgirl.

The 27-year-old actress posted a retrospective video from last year to her Instagram grid to celebrate the New Year's holiday, sharing several photos and videos of herself in costume as the titular superhero on the set of the canceled DC Comics film.

"Thank u for teachin' me, 2022," Grace wrote in the caption. "You were singular in many ways that will stay with me. my gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part.🙏🏽"

She concluded, "Here's to many more stories to tell, memories to make, and love to give in 2023 📓🌱🤎✨

"Love you and so proud of you," Becky G wrote in a comment of support. "Thank you 2022, here we come 2023!!!"

Back in August, outlets such as Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Batgirl — which was intended for an HBO Max debut — had been scrapped entirely, with no plans for it to be released on any platform, including streaming or theaters.

The film initially received a $75 million production budget but became a $90 million project, partially due to COVID-19-related delays, Variety reported. According to the outlet, the film had finished principal photography earlier this year and was already in post-production.

Grace played the title role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah behind the camera.

Michael Keaton was also set to appear in the film as Bruce Wayne (a.k.a. Batman), reprising the role he first played in 1989. J.K. Simmons was going to step back into Commissioner Gordon's shoes, while Brendan Fraser would have made his debut as the villain Firefly.

Shortly after it was reported that the in-the-works film would no longer be released, Grace reacted to the project being shelved in a candid Instagram post.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," she began her caption, sharing several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the filming of the movie.

"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!" Grace continued. "To every Batgirl fan — THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' "

The actress and singer, whose other film credit includes In the Heights, concluded her post, "#Batgirl for life! 🦇."