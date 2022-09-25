Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage from Canceled 'Batgirl' Film: 'I Couldn't Resist'

Leslie Grace is reminiscing on her experience filming for Batgirl.

On Saturday, the In the Heights star posted a compilation of behind-the-scenes footage from the now-canceled film via TikTok. Grace, 27, was in the role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah behind the camera prior to the project being shelved last month.

In the clip which, was set to "Evergreen" by Omar Apollo, the actress can be seen working through different stages of production from getting her makeup done with the superhero's smokey eye signature to displaying her martial art skills on set to falling from a high ceiling with assisted wires.

The end of the footage featured Grace sporting the superhero costume with a big smile on her face.

"I couldn't resist..," she captioned the post which has garnered over 300,000 views as of Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in August, Grace reacted in a candid Instagram post shortly after it was reported that the in-the-works DC Comics film will no longer be released,

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," she began her caption at the time, sharing several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the filming.

Tiktok/Leslie Grace

"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!" Grace continued. "To every Batgirl fan — THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' "

Concluding her post, she added: "#Batgirl for life! 🦇."

Last month, outlets such as Variety, Deadline, and The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Batgirl — which was intended for an HBO Max debut — had been scrapped entirely, with no plans for it to be released on any platform, including streaming or theaters.

The film initially received a $75 million production budget but became a $90 million project, partially due to COVID-related delays, Variety reported. According to the outlet, the film had finished principal photography earlier this year and was already in post-production.

Leslie Grace. Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty

Sources told THR that the film was a casualty of a new corporate strategy from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who the publication said "opted to shelve the project in order to take a tax write-down" on the movie.

In addition to Grace, Michael Keaton was also set to appear in the film as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, reprising the role he first played in 1989. J.K. Simmons was going to step back into Commissioner Gordon's shoes, while Brendan Fraser would have made his debut as the villain Firefly.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time but in a statement to The Wrap, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."