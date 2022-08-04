Leslie Grace Reacts to 'Batgirl' Film Being Canceled: 'Thank You for the Love and Belief'

Leslie Grace will forever be proud of the work she did on the now-canceled Batgirl film.

Shortly after it was reported that the in-the-works DC Comics film will no longer be released, Grace, 27, reacted to the project being shelved in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday evening.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," she began her caption, sharing several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the filming of the movie.

"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!" Grace continued. "To every Batgirl fan — THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' "

The actress and singer, whose other film credit includes In the Heights, concluded her post, adding: "#Batgirl for life! 🦇."

Earlier this week, outlets such as Variety, Deadline, and The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Batgirl — which was intended for an HBO Max debut — had been scrapped entire, with no plans for it to be released on any platform, including streaming or theaters.

The film initially received a $75 million production budget but became a $90 million project, partially due to COVID-related delays, Variety reported. According to the outlet, the film had finished principal photography earlier this year and was already in post-production.

Sources told THR that the film was a casualty of a new corporate strategy from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who the publication says "opted to shelve the project in order to take a tax write-down" on the movie.

Grace played the title role of Barbara Gordon (aka Batgirl) with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah behind the camera.

Michael Keaton was also set to appear in the film as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman), reprising the role he first played in 1989. J.K. Simmons was going to step back into Commissioner Gordon's shoes while Brendan Fraser would have made his debut as the villain Firefly.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but in a statement to The Wrap, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

"We are saddened and shocked by the news," the filmmakers said in a statement posted to Instagram as Wednesday. "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Allah."

"Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life," they continued. "We are forever grateful to have been part of the team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication, and humanity."

They concluded: "In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl For Life."