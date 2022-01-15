Leslie Grace shared a glimpse at her costume as Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max movie, which is set to premiere in 2022

Leslie Grace Gives First Look at Batgirl Costume: 'Let Me Kick Their Butts'

Leslie Grace is giving fans a glimpse at her iconic superhero suit.

The In the Heights star, 27, shared a photo of herself in costume from the upcoming HBO Max movie Batgirl, in which she stars as the titular character. Grace posted the image on Instagram Friday, showing off her sleek ensemble.

In the shot, she rocks a royal-blue suit with the Batgirl logo across her chest. Her gold cape billows behind her and she also wears a black mask.

She captioned the picture with a quote from Batgirl: Year One, written by Scott Beatty and Chuck Dixon.

She wrote, "'I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.' - Batgirl, Year One 🦇 #Batgirl."

Grace's post comes six months after she landed the role in July 2021. At the time, the actress shared the news on Twitter, writing that she was "BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl!"

She added, "I cannot believeeee what I'm writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming [me] to the family! I'm ready to give her all I've got!"

Leslie Grace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty

Batgirl marks Grace's second major film role. She previously starred as Nina Rosario in the Jon M. Chu-directed musical In the Heights.

Grace joins a string of other actresses who have worn the Batgirl cape in the past. The role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl has previously been played by Alicia Silverstone in 1997's Batman & Robin, as well as Yvonne Craig in the 1960s TV series.

Along with Grace, the upcoming Batgirl movie also stars Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as Batman, according to IMDb.