Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Speaks Out About 'Ageist Headlines and Comments'

Former actress and model Kristen Zang, 48, dated Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, from 1995 to 1999. Now married and quietly living in Oregon, Zang has never spoken publicly about their relationship. But after seeing what she calls "ageist" headlines and online comments last week about DiCaprio's recent split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, Zang felt compelled to share her perspective with PEOPLE.

I'm a very private person, much like my ex-boyfriend. But this past week, for the first time, I have felt compelled to share a few things. Leo and I dated for four years. I met him casually through friends when I was 19 years old and we started dating when we were both 21.

It was a different time back then. We could go places and not be followed by the paparazzi. It was 1995 and he was making a movie called Marvin's Room. I remember vividly while visiting him on the set, watching the O.J. Simpson verdict while in Meryl Streep's trailer. It was a surreal moment for a Michigan country bumpkin like myself.

Kristen Zang

We were kids. My friends knew his friends and Hollywood back then was like a big high school. It was, dare I say, an innocent time. We were nerds. Good looking nerds with glamorous jobs, but still nerds. We went to amusement parks, concerts, museums and the movies. I was with him when he made Romeo & Juliet, Titanic, and The Beach.

I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries. I loved his friends and he loved mine. We were like one big happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you're thinking) it was over for good.

It was a choice I made. I don't how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted.

Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex girlfriend being referred to as having "aged out" or being "too old for Leo at 25," puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll). I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?

Back when I was a young model, we were told that our careers would be over at 21. I'm happy to see things are slowly changing for people in that industry now but in the '90s that wasn't the case. Looking back, at 21 or 25 I had no clue who I was or what I wanted. I ended up modeling, and did some acting and a few commercials. But it wasn't until about 30 that I found my true passion, dog nutrition of all things, and I started my own company when I was 33.

Kristen Zang

I met the love of my life when I was 38 and got married when I was 40. So you youngins out there, listen up. Life gets so much better after 25. Yes, you get more wrinkles but you also get more confidence and more love for yourself.

As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it's temporary, or maybe it's none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let's keep the funny memes coming, they're stellar. Truly.

As for me, I'm 48 years old now, (ancient indeed). I live in the countryside of Oregon with my hot husband, Shea, who's a builder and also happens to be younger than me (joke's on you, Leo ), my really cute rescue mutt, Harley Dee, and I own a locally-sourced dog food company www.emmalouskitchen.com. Turns out, I was barely scratching the surface of life at 25.