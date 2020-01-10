Leonardo DiCaprio's Environmental Organization Donates $3 Million to Australian Wildfire Relief

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s newly-established environmental organization is sending some help to Australia as the country battles devastating wildfires.

Earth Alliance, which DiCaprio co-chairs with Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth, announced late on Thursday that it will donate $3 million to the Australia Wildfire Fund, which they launched with several other partners.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Launches GoFundMe Campaign with $5M Goal to Help People and Animals of Australia

The organization announced its donation in a tweet, stating that the sum is to “assist firefighting efforts, aid communities, enable wildlife rescue, and support long term restoration.”

DiCaprio, 45, joins a long list of celebrities who have done their part to help combat part of the devastation in Australia. Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Elton John, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Pink, among others, have all donated to the cause, with Hemsworth, Jenner and John all donating $1 million each.

Ellen DeGeneres also announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that she has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the firefighters, residents, and animals of Australia as the fires continue to burn.

With a goal of $5 million, DeGeneres said the donations will go to the Australian Red Cross, the humanitarian aid and community services charity, plus WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization.

“I love Australia. I love Australia so much, I even married an Australian,” she told her audience, referencing wife Portia de Rossi, 46. “Right now, Australia needs our help. Wildfires have been burning for four months and with record-breaking heat.”

“Thousands of people have been displaced,” she added. “Homes have been burned, lives have been lost.”

Comedian Celeste Barber also helped raise an impressive $32 million from a Facebook fundraiser recently.

Other stars, including the Irwin family, have assisted by caring for the animals who were affected by the intense flames at their wildlife hospital in Australia.