Leonardo DiCaprio Says He'll Keep Acting 'As Long as They'll Have Me': It's the 'Greatest Gift'

Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t as willing to think about retirement as his two-time director and friend Quentin Tarantino.

DiCaprio, who has appeared in two of Tarantino’s 9 films, spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of their latest collaboration, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, about his future in the movie business. Tarantino has often said he’ll retire after making 10 films.

“It’s a good question. I don’t know,” DiCaprio, 44, said when asked about one day taking a permanent break. “I mean, I suppose at some point I might retire, but I’ve always looked at this as the greatest gift that anyone’s ever given me. I feel like I won the lotto, so I’m going to keep going as long as they’ll have me.”

The Oscar winner plays fading actor Rick Dalton, who had a hit TV show but now finds himself struggling to stay in the limelight. Though DiCaprio is still one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood decades into his career, he said he’s still aware that a low point could come at any moment.

“I know there’s ebbs and flows in everybody’s career,” he said. “Sometimes you’re a little hotter, sometimes you’re not. Sometimes you may not be hot at all, but if you love what you do, you gotta just keep doing it.”

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Shares 1994 Clip of His Friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio—Despite Their Rocky Start

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Brad Pitt plays Cliff Booth, DiCaprio’s sidekick, stunt double and best friend in the film. Though the two longtime actors hadn’t worked together before, DiCaprio said the chemistry between them came easily when they started filming.

“He’s not only made great choices as an actor, not only is he extremely talented, but he’s incredibly easy to work with,” DiCaprio said. “And that’s the dynamic that I think both of us needed in this film. We needed to have guys that implicitly knew this town, knew this industry and knew this type of relationship, of guys that are professional, but then they kind of become family.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also starring Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, hits theaters Friday.