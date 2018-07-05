Leonardo DiCaprio Gives it His All During a July 4th Volleyball Game in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t afraid to break a sweat on the Fourth of July, as he hit the sand for a game of volleyball during an Independence Day party.

DiCaprio 43, hosted the gathering in Malibu with his pal and fellow actor Sean Penn on Wednesday, according to TMZ. DiCaprio celebrated America’s birthday surrounded by friends and women in bikinis, though his girlfriend, 21-year-old model Camila Morrone, also attended the bash.

The pair was first linked in January and DiCaprio took her to Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party the following month.

DiCaprio’s fun day off comes as a break from shooting his next movie, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood about the Manson Family murders that took place in 1969 Los Angeles. DiCaprio stars alongside Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, and offered a first look at him and Pitt, 54, in character last week.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood marks DiCaprio’s first feature film since starring in 2016’s The Revenant, which won him his first Oscar. The forthcoming crime drama is due in theaters in August 2019.