Leonardo DiCaprio Unveils First Poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt

Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is getting closer — and Leonardo DiCaprio is sharing another look at the movie.

The Oscar winner unveiled the first poster for the film on Instagram Monday. The thriller also stars Brad Pitt and follows the two as they navigate 1969 Los Angeles and a changing Hollywood landscape.

The pair look serious on the poster as they lean along the edges with a hint of the Hollywood sign in the background. Pitt and DiCaprio were potted filming with Tarantino all over Los Angeles last fall.

Tarantino previously called the film a “story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

The movie will also serve as the late Luke Perry’s last film role. Perry played Scott Lancer, and wrapped filming before dying from a massive stroke at 52, according to Entertainment Weekly. As Lancer, he portrays one of the main characters on the Western TV series Lancer, which ran on CBS from 1968 to 1970.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for a July 26, 2019 release, two weeks before the 50h anniversary of the Manson family murders.

The movie also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, Al Pacino and Kurt Russell.