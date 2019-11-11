10 Adorable Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Leonardo DiCaprio

OH BOY
Looking fresh-faced as ever, the 15-year-old actor gives a half-smile as he poses for a pic in 1989.
TV STAR
Before making a splash on the big screen, DiCaprio starred on Growing Pains as a teen, playing little brother Ben on the hit TV series.
FILM FRIENDS
The rising star heads to the Oscars Governors Ball in 1994, posing alongside fellow actor Elijah Wood.
HELLO, HANDSOME
Since the beginning of his acting career, DiCaprio has been viewed by many as one of the ’90s hottest heartthrobs.
HANGING OUT
Pictured here with What’s Eating Gilbert Grape costar Johnny Depp in 1993, DiCaprio attends an event for their film — which garnered the young actor critical acclaim and his first Oscar nod.
MOMMA'S BOY
Known to be close to his family, DiCaprio has regularly invited his mom Irmelin to red carpet events and film afterparties — like this instance in 1996, when she accompanied her son to a Total Eclipse event.
COME TOGETHER
Back in 1996, DiCaprio starred alongside fellow Hollywood heavyweight Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet. The film launched the swoon-worthy actor into super-stardom.
SERIOUS BUSINESS
Back to work! The actor sports a pensive expression while filming scenes for 1998’s The Iron Mask.
PARTNER IN CRIME
DiCaprio and his Titanic costar Kate Winslet — pictured here at the 1998 Golden Globes — have remained close through the years. The actor even walked his friend down the aisle at her 2012 wedding.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Especially when looking at pics of early 2000s Leo filming The Beach.