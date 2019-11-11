10 Adorable Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar winner turns 45 today
By Grace Gavilanes
November 11, 2019 05:22 AM

OH BOY

Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

Looking fresh-faced as ever, the 15-year-old actor gives a half-smile as he poses for a pic in 1989.

TV STAR

Warner Brothers Television/Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Before making a splash on the big screen, DiCaprio starred on Growing Pains as a teen, playing little brother Ben on the hit TV series.

FILM FRIENDS

Charbonneau/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

The rising star heads to the Oscars Governors Ball in 1994, posing alongside fellow actor Elijah Wood.

HELLO, HANDSOME

Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Since the beginning of his acting career, DiCaprio has been viewed by many as one of the ’90s hottest heartthrobs.

HANGING OUT

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Pictured here with What’s Eating Gilbert Grape costar Johnny Depp in 1993, DiCaprio attends an event for their film — which garnered the young actor critical acclaim and his first Oscar nod.

MOMMA'S BOY

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Known to be close to his family, DiCaprio has regularly invited his mom Irmelin to red carpet events and film afterparties — like this instance in 1996, when she accompanied her son to a Total Eclipse event.

COME TOGETHER

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in 1996, DiCaprio starred alongside fellow Hollywood heavyweight Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet. The film launched the swoon-worthy actor into super-stardom.

SERIOUS BUSINESS

United Artists/Getty Images

Back to work! The actor sports a pensive expression while filming scenes for 1998’s The Iron Mask.

PARTNER IN CRIME

HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images

DiCaprio and his Titanic costar Kate Winslet — pictured here at the 1998 Golden Globes — have remained close through the years. The actor even walked his friend down the aisle at her 2012 wedding.

LIFE'S A BEACH

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Especially when looking at pics of early 2000s Leo filming The Beach.

