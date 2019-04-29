Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Surprise Appearance at Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's Tribeca Talk

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese‘s sit-down talk for Tribeca Film Festival was crashed by an unexpected guest: Leonardo DiCaprio.

On Sunday, De Niro, 75, and Scorsese, 76, were discussing their many acclaimed collaborations over the years in front of a live audience at New York’s famed Beacon Theater. And when the conversation turned to Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), DiCaprio revealed himself to be in the audience.

“He’s a really good kid,” De Niro said of the Oscar winner, before Scorsese shouted DiCaprio’s name out to the crowd. To the shock of all in attendance, DiCaprio, 44, stood up from his seat near the front, wearing a baseball hat and black jacket, waving to the audience and receiving a standing ovation.

Scorsese and De Niro’s history with DiCaprio dates back to the 1993 film This Boy’s Life, which DiCaprio and De Niro starred in together. After being impressed with DiCaprio’s performance as Toby Wolff, De Niro recommended the young actor to Scorsese.

“20 some odd years ago, you [De Niro] were doing a film This Boy’s Life and you said, ‘There’s this kid, Leo DiCaprio, he’s really good, you gotta work with him sometime,’” Scorsese told the audience. “And you don’t usually say that.”

DiCaprio and Scorsese made their first film together, Gangs of New York, in 2002, and from there a brilliant partnership was formed.

Since then, the pair have worked together on five feature films that have racked up 31 Academy Award nominations and won nine. Scorsese and De Niro, meanwhile, have had a similarly successful partnership, with nine feature films since 1973, including classics like Casino and Goodfellas.

Scorsese and De Niro’s next collaboration is upcoming Netflix film The Irishman, which is the pair’s first work together on a streaming service. The film will also star Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Anna Paquin.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs through May 5.