Leonardo DiCaprio's Wolf of Wall Street Trailer Released

Fresh off The Great Gatsby, Leonardo DiCaprio is rolling in the dough again – but this time it’s the 1990s, baby.

The brand-new trailer for The Wolf of Wall Street, which reteams DiCaprio with director Martin Scorsese for the fifth time, shows the star partying hard with his shady stockbroker buddies – while the FBI is sniffing around.

DiCaprio’s voiceover kicks things off with a Goodfellas vibe: “The year I turned 26, I made $49 million, which really pissed me off because it was three shy of a million a week.”

Matthew McConaughey looks to be continuing his scene-stealing streak as DiCaprio’s boss, and Jonah Hill plays another colleague.

The film, which hits theaters Nov. 15, is based on the 2008 memoir by Jordan Belfort, who eventually landed in prison for scamming investors out of $200 million.