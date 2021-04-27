Leonardo DiCaprio Set to Star in Remake of Recent Oscar-Winning Dramedy Another Round
Director Thomas Vinterberg accepted the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at Sunday's show, for Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen
Leonardo DiCaprio is stepping into Mads Mikkelsen's shoes for a remake of Another Round.
Deadline reports that DiCaprio, 46, will take on the lead role in the Thomas Vinterberg-directed dramedy that recently won an Oscar for Best International Feature Film.
According the the outlet, rights to the English-language version of the Danish film generated quite the buzz, eventually being won by Endeavor Content, Makeready and Appian Way — the latter production company founded by DiCaprio — after an auction.
Also in the running were Nine Stories (Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker's production company) and a bid by Elizabeth Banks alongside Universal Pictures, Deadline reports.
Another Round follows Mikkelsen's character, a disillusioned high-school history teacher who confronts his midlife crisis through day drinking.
Vinterberg, 51, accepted the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at Sunday's show. He dedicated the award to his late daughter Ida, who was killed in a car accident in 2019 at age 19.
The director, who also co-wrote the script, grew emotional, first holding back tears before allowing them to fall as he recalled Ida's talent and help in perfecting her father's screenplay.
"If anyone dares to believe she's here with us now, you'd be able to see her clapping and cheering with us," he said in part of Ida. "We ended up making this movie for her as her monument."
He added, "So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, but this one's for you."
Mikkelsen's upcoming projects include a turn as wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, a role he is taking over from Johnny Depp.
The Danish Hannibal actor, 55, also recently landed an undisclosed role in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series, according to Deadline. The announcement came after Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge was revealed as the archaeologist's new partner in the upcoming film.
Harrison Ford, who played the original Indiana Jones since the first film was released in 1981, will return alongside legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every movie in the series.