Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Living It Up with Friends on a Yacht in St. Bart's During New Year's Vacation

Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed with four friends aboard a yacht off the coast of St. Bart's on Monday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 3, 2023 01:42 PM
Another day, another bevy of beauties for Leo DiCaprio as he continues his winter vacation in St Bart’s
Leonardo DiCaprio (L). Photo: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio is ringing in the New Year overseas.

The Oscar winner was spotted on a yacht off the island of Saint Barthélemy onMonday, surrounded by friends.

In photos taken of the Caribbean excursion, a shirtless DiCaprio, 48, is seen taking in the sights from onboard the vessel alongside four other individuals.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: <a href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" data-inlink="true">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Leonardo DiCaprio. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After DiCaprio parted ways with ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after more than four years together, the actor was seen spending time with Gigi Hadid.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio "is taken with Gigi." They explained that the supermodel, 27, "is the type of woman he is usually attracted to" and said that "they sort of run in the same high-profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings."

DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

Late last month, DiCaprio and actress Victoria Lamas were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, separately, before they entered a car together.

A source told PEOPLE they were leaving a "big group dinner," adding, "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

After the Titanic actor was spotted with the 23-year-old actress in late December, her dad, Lorenzo Lamas, told the New York Post that she is "very smitten."

RELATED VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After More Than 4 Years Together: Sources

Lorenzo, 64, added of his daughter and DiCaprio, "I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me."

He also noted that he offered Victoria some fatherly advice.

"I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," Lorenzo said. "And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

According to Lorenzo, however, things between the pair are not serious.

He expressed to the Post, "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

