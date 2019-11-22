Leonardo DiCaprio Shows Off Singing Skills in Extended Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Scene

Christmas is coming early for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood fans!

In celebration of the film’s success, the studio has released the film on digital on Friday (Nov. 22), one day earlier than previously scheduled and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the release’s special features — Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton singing his heart out.

In the scene, DiCaprio’s Dalton is singing Jim Lowe’s 1956 hit “The Green Door,” while making an appearance on the musical variety show Hullabaloo. Dalton is the epitome of classic Hollywood cool in the scene, smoking a cigarette and singing, while three women twirl and dance around him in the style of the era.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED ARTICLE: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Fact-Checked: What the Movie Gets Right and Wrong

The shortened version of Dalton’s singing scene takes place early on in the film and is followed by casting director Marvin Schwarz saying “So, you’ve been doing guest shots on episodic tv shows for the last couple of years?” — as he tries to persuade Dalton to take up spaghetti westerns instead.

The movie follows the actor as he navigates 1960s Hollywood and trying to stay relevant as an actor. Brad Pitt plays his stunt double and close friend, while Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate.

Image zoom

RELATED ARTICLE: Why Bruce Lee Was a Suspect in the Gruesome Murder of Sharon Tate

The critically acclaimed film grossed $368 million at the worldwide box office and has been described as Tarantino’s “love letter to ‘60s LA.”

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is available on digital now and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 10. The in-home release will feature more than 20 minutes of additional scenes and other exclusive behind-the-scenes content.