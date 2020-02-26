Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Sweetly Giving a Stranger Directions in New York City

Image zoom Kevin Connolly (L) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Center) MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to lend a hand to a lost stranger this week.

On Tuesday, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star was seen stepping out with his longtime friend and Entourage star Kevin Connolly.

During the outing, DiCaprio, 45, was photographed stopping to give what appeared to be directions to a stranger in New York City’s West Village.

In the photos, the actor had his phone out as he seemed to give assistance to the individual — who was holding a map — and pointed him in the right direction.

Connolly, 45, stood nearby, donning a black coat with black leather gloves, while DiCaprio was bundled up in navy blue bomber jacket draped over a hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and white sneakers.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and His Friends Helped Save a Man’s Life After the Stranger Fell Overboard

Just one day earlier, DiCaprio was rocking an outfit for much warmer weather as he stepped out to grab groceries with girlfriend Camila Morrone at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner and his model girlfriend matched in black-and-white striped slides for the outing, opting for a more casual look.

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio Shutterstock

Last month, while the couple was vacationing near St. Barts, DiCaprio came to the rescue once again — this time saving a stranger who had drunkenly fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht.

“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. The man had been treading water for 11 hours.

The insider added, “The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

RELATED VIDEO: Everything to Know About Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscars Date and Girlfriend

DiCaprio’s boat happened to be the only one searching in the area where the man had drifted. He was spotted and rescued in rough water, about an hour before the sun set and a heavy rainstorm set in.