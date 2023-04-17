Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Spending Time with Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk are out in the desert.

Over the weekend, DiCaprio, 48, and Shayk, 37, were spotted mingling at Levi and Don Julio's Neon Carnival event after Saturday's Coachella performances wrapped for the evening at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Shayk and a friend were seen dancing with DiCaprio, who wore a plain black baseball cap, matching T-shirt, a necklace and mask pulled underneath his chin when the photo was taken. The model, who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, had posted photos on Instagram from the annual music festival earlier in the weekend.

DiCaprio and Shayk, who are longtime friends, were part of a larger group at the event that included model Stella Maxwell and the actor's close bud Tobey Maguire.

Representatives for DiCaprio and Shayk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk in February 2019. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty

Shayk and Cooper, 48, began dating in 2015 shortly after each party ended other relationships. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in Nov. 2016 that the couple were expecting a child together. The pair became first-time parents to daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper when she was born on March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE later confirmed that the couple split in June 2019 after four years of dating. Though the relationship ended, Shayk and Cooper appear to have remained close — they were spotted together in New York City as recently as November and spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter, as a source told PEOPLE at the time.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, split in August from Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone after four years of dating. The actor was briefly linked to model Gigi Hadid in the months following his breakup with Morrone, 25.

Most recently, Love Island U.K. host Maya Jama spoke out on Twitter last Monday to shut down reports that she was in a relationship with the Titanic star The television presenter explained in a Twitter post that a necklace she was seen wearing in a video on social media that read "Leo" was meant to signify her astrological sign, not DiCaprio's first name.