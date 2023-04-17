Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Spending Time with Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk at Coachella

Irina Shayk previously dated Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 11:22 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio (C) attends the Levi’s® brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California.
Photo: Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk are out in the desert.

Over the weekend, DiCaprio, 48, and Shayk, 37, were spotted mingling at Levi and Don Julio's Neon Carnival event after Saturday's Coachella performances wrapped for the evening at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Shayk and a friend were seen dancing with DiCaprio, who wore a plain black baseball cap, matching T-shirt, a necklace and mask pulled underneath his chin when the photo was taken. The model, who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, had posted photos on Instagram from the annual music festival earlier in the weekend.

DiCaprio and Shayk, who are longtime friends, were part of a larger group at the event that included model Stella Maxwell and the actor's close bud Tobey Maguire.

Representatives for DiCaprio and Shayk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Bradley cooper and Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk in February 2019. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty

Shayk and Cooper, 48, began dating in 2015 shortly after each party ended other relationships. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in Nov. 2016 that the couple were expecting a child together. The pair became first-time parents to daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper when she was born on March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE later confirmed that the couple split in June 2019 after four years of dating. Though the relationship ended, Shayk and Cooper appear to have remained close — they were spotted together in New York City as recently as November and spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter, as a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, split in August from Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone after four years of dating. The actor was briefly linked to model Gigi Hadid in the months following his breakup with Morrone, 25.

Most recently, Love Island U.K. host Maya Jama spoke out on Twitter last Monday to shut down reports that she was in a relationship with the Titanic star The television presenter explained in a Twitter post that a necklace she was seen wearing in a video on social media that read "Leo" was meant to signify her astrological sign, not DiCaprio's first name.

Related Articles
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall Jenner at Coachella Amid Her Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall at Coachella amid Model's Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Says She's Feeling 'Amazing' as She Attends Coachella After Tom Sandoval Break Up
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner Spotted Dancing During Bad Bunny's Coachella Set amid Rumored Romance
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Becky G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Becky G Says 'Sometimes Things Don't Go the Way You Plan' amid Allegations of Fiancé's Cheating
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Seeing Her 'First' Blink-182 Show at Coachella — See the Photos!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney arrive at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)
Madison Bailey and Her Girlfriend Are 'Planning a San Francisco Trip' After Coachella (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Shawn Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite and Share a Kiss at Coachella After Their Break Up
john miller; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner Joined by Boyfriend John Miller at 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere in L.A.
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams
Peek Inside Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams' Spanish Colonial Revival Home in Los Angeles
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the "AIR" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Ben Affleck Says Matt Damon Never Cleaned as a Roommate: 'I Would Not Suggest Living with Him'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tamrajudge/3080290953566524956/
Tamra Judge Shares Tearful Video After Daughter's School Goes Into Lockdown: 'I Am Sick of This'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' Cancels Day of Filming After His Medical Emergency: Sources
Plato the Dude dog
California Hero Dog Who Located 62 Lost Pets for Free Has Medical Bills Covered by His Community
bob lee
Suspect in Stabbing of CashApp Founder Arrested, Is Also a Tech Executive
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Body Recovered During Search for Woman Last Seen on Date at Seattle Mariners Game