Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Out in L.A. with Victoria Lamas as Source Says He's Still Seeing Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio is out and about in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, DiCaprio, 48, was spotted with actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood, California. The pair were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard separately before they entered a car together.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star and Lamas, 23, were leaving a "big group dinner," a source tells PEOPLE of their outing. "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

DiCaprio, who has been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid in recent months, continues to see Hadid, 27, when they are both available in New York City, a second source close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE.

The second source says that Hadid is spending time with family while DiCaprio is in Los Angeles at the moment, adding that they do not plan on spending Christmas together.

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jennifer Graylock/Getty

The Academy Award-winning actor and Hadid were first photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani Sept. 10, with a film source telling PEOPLE at the time that the pair "like each other and are having a good time."

An entertainment source added in September that DiCaprio "is taken with Gigi," whom he has known casually for years. "She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," the source told PEOPLE in September.

DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

The Titanic star parted ways with his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after more than four years together.