Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Out in L.A. with Victoria Lamas as Source Says He's Still Seeing Gigi Hadid

A source close to Gigi Hadid says she and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to see each other when they are both in New York City

Published on December 22, 2022 02:00 PM
Leonardo DiCaprio, Victoria Lamas
Photo: BACKGRID (2)

Leonardo DiCaprio is out and about in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, DiCaprio, 48, was spotted with actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood, California. The pair were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard separately before they entered a car together.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star and Lamas, 23, were leaving a "big group dinner," a source tells PEOPLE of their outing. "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

DiCaprio, who has been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid in recent months, continues to see Hadid, 27, when they are both available in New York City, a second source close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE.

The second source says that Hadid is spending time with family while DiCaprio is in Los Angeles at the moment, adding that they do not plan on spending Christmas together.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" data-inlink="true">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ; <a href="https://people.com/tag/gigi-hadid" data-inlink="true">Gigi Hadid</a> attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )
Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jennifer Graylock/Getty

The Academy Award-winning actor and Hadid were first photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani Sept. 10, with a film source telling PEOPLE at the time that the pair "like each other and are having a good time."

An entertainment source added in September that DiCaprio "is taken with Gigi," whom he has known casually for years. "She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to."

"They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," the source told PEOPLE in September.

DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

The Titanic star parted ways with his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after more than four years together.

