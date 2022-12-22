Entertainment Movies Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Out in L.A. with Victoria Lamas as Source Says He's Still Seeing Gigi Hadid A source close to Gigi Hadid says she and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to see each other when they are both in New York City By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: BACKGRID (2) Leonardo DiCaprio is out and about in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, DiCaprio, 48, was spotted with actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood, California. The pair were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard separately before they entered a car together. The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star and Lamas, 23, were leaving a "big group dinner," a source tells PEOPLE of their outing. "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car." DiCaprio, who has been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid in recent months, continues to see Hadid, 27, when they are both available in New York City, a second source close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE. Titanic Turns 25! James Cameron 'Can't Imagine' Movie Without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet The second source says that Hadid is spending time with family while DiCaprio is in Los Angeles at the moment, adding that they do not plan on spending Christmas together. Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jennifer Graylock/Getty The Academy Award-winning actor and Hadid were first photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani Sept. 10, with a film source telling PEOPLE at the time that the pair "like each other and are having a good time." An entertainment source added in September that DiCaprio "is taken with Gigi," whom he has known casually for years. "She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," the source told PEOPLE in September. DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant. James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition The Titanic star parted ways with his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after more than four years together.