Leonardo DiCaprio Seen in New York City Following Recent Breakup from Camila Morrone

Sources told PEOPLE last week that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone had ended their relationship after more than four years together

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on September 7, 2022 04:14 PM
Leonardo DiCaprio is Spotted on a Stroll With a Friend in New York City.
Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: TheImageDirect

Leonardo DiCaprio is taking in the sights of the Big Apple.

The 47-year-old actor was spotted on a stroll in New York City Saturday, days after sources told PEOPLE he had split from his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone.

DiCaprio was dressed casually in photos captured of him walking alongside a friend, wearing a pair of khaki shorts and a white T-shirt.

The Titanic star completed the streetwear ensemble with a patterned face mask, black sneakers and an NBA logo baseball cap.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" data-inlink="true">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> and Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio; Camila Morrone. Kevin Mazur/Getty // Amy Sussman/Getty

Morrone, 25, dated DiCaprio for roughly four years before they recently ended the relationship.

The actress and model was first romantically linked to the Oscar winner in early 2018 on a trip to Aspen, Colorado. After that, they were photographed on romantic getaways all over the world — on the beaches of St. Barts, at a soccer match in Paris and enjoying time together in Malibu, California, New York City and elsewhere.

Although the pair kept the details of their relationship private, Morrone admitted in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times that she felt frustrated with the media attention paid to the relationship, especially the 22-year age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After More Than 4 Years Together: Sources

She added that it was "frustrating" being mostly known for her attachment to the Inception actor.

"I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating," Morrone said. "I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

Following their split, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Morrone "is doing fine" and "has a big group of friends that really care about her."

"She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo," the insider adds.

