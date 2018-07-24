Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Shirtless and Buff Scott Eastwood to His A-List Volleyball Crew

Leonardo DiCaprio is bringing all the boys to the volleyball yard.

For the second weekend in a row, The Revenant star, 43 was seen enjoying Malibu’s sunny skies and beach volleyball set-ups, this time with close pal Scott Eastwood, 32.

Onlookers got to see the Fate of the Furious actor heat up the competition by going shirtless, while DiCaprio stuck with his go-to white T-shirt and camo trunks. The two joked and high-fived as they paired up against some other male friends who were putting up a friendly yet fierce-looking game.

Last Sunday, DiCaprio invited Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort,24, for some cutthroat fun in the sun, as the duo seemed to go all out for an intense match among friends. Earlier in the month, the actor hosted a large gathering in his SoCal home to celebrate the 4th of July, where another volleyball game was held, this time including close friend and fellow actor Sean Penn, 57.

DiCaprio is currently filming Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with costar Brad Pitt. Eastwood meanwhile is signed on to star in the war drama The Outpost alongside Orlando Bloom.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres July 2019.