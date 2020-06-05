Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged to "personally" donate to four organizations — Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, the NAACP and the Equal Justice Initiative

Leonardo DiCaprio Says He's 'Dedicated to End the Disenfranchisement of Black America'

Leonardo DiCaprio is taking action amid the worldwide protests against police brutality that have erupted after the killing of George Floyd.

On Thursday, the actor and activist, 45, shared an image on his Instagram page that read, "I commit to listen, learn and take action." In the caption, DiCaprio wrote, "I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long. I will support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change."

He then pledged to "personally" donate to four organizations — Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, the NAACP and the Equal Justice Initiative — while calling on his followers to join him in his efforts and learn about the work done by the non-profits.

DiCaprio's commitment comes amid continued, nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as Floyd said repeatedly he couldn't breathe and pleaded for the officer to stop.

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, was previously charged with third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter charges but this was upgraded to second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Formal criminal charges have also been filed in Minnesota against the three other policemen ⁠— Thomas Lane, 37, Tou Thao, 34, and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 ⁠— who were present at the time of George Floyd's May 25 death, according to a warrant reviewed by PEOPLE. They have been charged with aiding and abetting unintentional second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.