Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Offer Fans a Chance to Star in Their Movie for a Great Cause

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering fans a chance of a lifetime.

The two appeared together in an Instagram clip shared by DiCaprio, 45, on his Instagram account on Wednesday. The friends introduced themselves and spoke about the All in Challenge while focusing on giving back to communities in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re accepting the All in Challenge,” DiCaprio said. “Laurene Jobs and I helped created America’s Food Fund to make sure that every family in need got access to a meal at this critical time.”

De Niro added, “Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever.”

“That’s why we’re asking you to help us go all in,” DiCaprio said. “Bob and I are going to be in a film called Killers of the Flower Moon. If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance.”

For the charitable giveaway, the two actors offered fans a “walk-on role” where they’ll be able to “spend the day with the three of us and, of course, you’ll attend the premiere,” De Niro said.

Killers of the Flower Moon is Scorsese’s upcoming drama that reunites him with his frequent collaborators, DiCaprio and De Niro. The film opens in 2021.

The All In challenge is bringing artists, celebrities and athletes together to raise millions of dollars to those in need, especially those experiencing food shortage and insecurity.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward America’s Food Fund, No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels.

To pay it forward, DiCaprio challenged Matthew McConaughey and Ellen DeGeneres while De Niro challenged Jamie Foxx.

To participate, fans can visit www.allinchallenge.com.