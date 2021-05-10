The Apple Original Film centers on a series of murders of Osage Native Americans in 1920s Oklahoma

Leonardo DiCaprio Reunites with Martin Scorsese in First Look at Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio returns to the screen in Martin Scorsese's latest project.

The Oscar winners reunite on the director's newest film Killers of the Flower Moon, an Apple original film set for release later this year. The pair most recently collaborated on 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street.

In a first look photo of the Western drama, DiCaprio's character Ernest Burkhart is seen sitting at a dinner table alongside costar Lily Gladstone, who plays his wife Mollie.

Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann's non-fiction novel, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

DiCaprio, 46, stars as Ernest, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (played by Robert De Niro), and Gladstone plays Ernest's Osage wife Mollie.

DiCaprio's last feature film was the Oscar-winning Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. He will also star in Netflix's upcoming black comedy Don't Look Up opposite Jennifer Lawrence, which is slated to come out sometime this year.

The Irishman actor Jesse Plemons also stars in the film as Tom White, a member of the newly-formed FBI who leads the investigation into the serial murders.

Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) and Apple Original Films jointly announced Scorsese's Western drama began filming on April 19, Indiewire confirmed.

"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon' in Oklahoma," Scorsese said in a statement at the time. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people."

The director continued, "We're grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."