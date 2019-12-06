Leonardo DiCaprio Parties Until 6 a.m. with Kendall Jenner, Hadid Sisters at Art Basel in Miami

Leonardo DiCaprio is making the most his trip to Art Basel in Miami while his girlfriend Camila Morrone works overseas.

The actor, 45, was spotted with supermodels Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid on Wednesday night at the all-night club, Ultraclub E11VEN. The group sat at a table together from around 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., sources tell PEOPLE. This marked Jenner and Bella’s second night in a row at the venue.

DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, is currently attending the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, where she was photographed Thursday.

The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor frequently visits the annual week-long fair celebrating art and fashion. In 2015, he hung out with pals Lenny Kravitz and Dwyane Wade while at the event.

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Christopher Jue/Getty; FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty

DiCaprio is visiting this year’s Art Basel in support of photographer David Yarrow and his photograph, “The Wolf of Wall Street I”. The black and white photo features the real-life Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort, who DiCaprio famously played in the Martin Scorsese 2013 film, alongside an actual wolf, flowing bills, and two models.

DiCaprio collaborated with Yarrow on the project, signing each print alongside Scorsese, in an effort to raise funds for the artist’s wildlife conservation. The first print already sold for $200k within minutes of Art Basel opening, with more to come.

As to Yarrow’s work with DiCaprio, the photographer tells PEOPLE, “He wants to give back, I want to give back, so it’s a collaboration that makes sense.”

Yarrow hosted a dinner at restaurant Three Wynwood in Miami during Art Basel.

Morrone, who has received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear, recently addressed her relationship with the actor, saying their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times about dating DiCaprio.

Morrone added, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”